Sore knee rules SBW out of Blues-Reds clash

Wellington - Sonny Bill Williams will miss the Blues' match against the Reds through injury, costing the centre a chance to impress All Black selectors ahead of the Test series against the British and Irish Lions.

The Blues said Williams had failed to recover sufficiently from a knee injury picked up in last weekend's draw with the Chiefs.

As a result he will miss the Reds match on Friday, which will be played in the Samoan capital of Apia.

Coach Tana Umaga said several players were out of the game with niggling injuries.

Williams has had limited game time this year after coming back from an Achilles injury, then picking up a concussion and now nursing a sore knee.

The code-hopping star will be keen to return to full fitness for the first Test against the Lions on June 24.

If his knee recovers, he may have a run against the tourists when the Blues take on the Lions at Eden Park on June 7.

Friday's match in Apia, Samoa is scheduled for 09:35 (SA time).

Teams:

Blues



15 Melani Nanai, 14 Declan O'Donnell, 13 Rene Ranger, 12 TJ Faiane, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Piers Francis, 9 Sam Nock, 8 Steven Luatua, 7 Kara Pryor, 6 Jimmy Tupou, 5 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 3 Sione Mafileo, 2 James Parsons (captain), 1 Alex Hodgman.



Substitutes: 16 Hame Faiva, 17 Sam Prattley, 18 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 19 Akira Ioane, 20 Murphy Taramai, 21 Billy Guyton, 22 Stephen Perofeta, 23 Jordan Trainor



Reds



TBA