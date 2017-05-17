Sonny Bill starts for Blues at Newlands

Cape Town - All Black Sonny Bill Williams will return from injury for the Blues in their Super Rugby clash against the Stormers at Newlands on Friday.

Williams missed last week’s 50-32 win over the Cheetahs with concussion, but has been cleared to play in the Blues' first game on tour.



Fellow All Black Ofa Tu’ungafasi gets his second start of the season after his man-of-the-match performance coming on for the injured Pauliasi Manu in the win over the Cheetahs at Eden Park last weekend.

The only other change from the starting line-up that beat the Cheetahs sees Gerard Cowley-Tuioti return to partner fellow in-form lock Scott Scrafton with All Black Patrick Tuipulotu to add real thrust off the bench.

Piers Francis, who came off with injury at half-time last weekend, has recovered sufficiently to be named to start at flyhalf, with Bryn Gatland returning to the squad in the reserves.

Melani Nanai, who has bagged five tries this season, retains his spot at fullback with Michael Collins to come off the bench.

Players not available because of injury include Jerome Kaino (knee), Pauliasi Manu (calf), Matt Moulds (knee), Ihaia West (ankle) and Jimmy Tupou (hamstring). Stephen Perofeta (ankle) has successfully returned to action and will complete his return to play with a second club game this week.



Friday’s clash is scheduled for 19:00.

Teams:

Stormers

TBA

Blues

15 Melani Nanai, 14 Matt Duffie, 13 George Moala, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Piers Francis, 9 Augustine Pulu, 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Blake Gibson, 6 Steven Luatua, 5 Scott Scrafton, 4 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3 Charlie Faumuina, 2 James Parsons (captain), 1 Ofa Tu'ungafasiSubstitutes: 16 Hame Faiva, 17 Alex Hodgman, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Kara Pryor, 21 Sam Nock, 22 Bryn Gatland, 23 Michael Collins