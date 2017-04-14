Smith reaches Super Rugby 150 mark
2017-04-14 12:49
Cape Town - Reds
flanker George Smith will become only the third Australian player to
reach 150 games when he runs out on Saturday against the Kings at
Suncorp Stadium.
Smith joins an elite club consisting of Stephen Moore (171) and
Nathan Sharpe (162). What makes the 36-year-old's feat all the more
impressive is that he has reached the milestone having spent the last
five seasons plying his trade in England and Japan.
"This one resonates with me a fair bit because it shows the longevity
of my career and it’s pretty special to share with Sharpie and Squeak
(Moore), two good mates," Smith said.
Meanwhile, the former Wallaby star has bemoaned his team's poor run
of form but is not shirking the challenge of turning things around,
according to Fox Sports.
"I won't lie, it is foreign to me, especially because I haven’t had
many losses with Wasps (England) or Suntory (Japan) in my most recent
seasons," Smith said.
"I've been learning a lot through this period, not just personally
but seeing the interaction of players and how guys get up for games.
"There is resilience there and players who want to do much better because we all know lapses in games have cost us dearly.
"We have not produced a complete game yet and it's on us to perform really well against the Kings.
"All the criticism we have received is warranted when you lose six games in a row.
"Some areas we fell down on were pretty embarrassing against the
Brumbies (when 55 tackles were missed in a 43-10 loss) but the measure
of this team is the response this week."