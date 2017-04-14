NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Smith reaches Super Rugby 150 mark

    2017-04-14 12:49

    Cape Town -  Reds flanker George Smith will become only the third Australian player to reach 150 games when he runs out on Saturday against the Kings at Suncorp Stadium.

    Smith joins an elite club consisting of Stephen Moore (171) and Nathan Sharpe (162). What makes the 36-year-old's feat all the more impressive is that he has reached the milestone having spent the last five seasons plying his trade in England and Japan.

    "This one resonates with me a fair bit because it shows the longevity of my career and it’s pretty special to share with Sharpie and Squeak (Moore), two good mates," Smith said.

    Meanwhile, the former Wallaby star has bemoaned his team's poor run of form but is not shirking the challenge of turning things around, according to Fox Sports

    "I won't lie, it is foreign to me, especially because I haven’t had many losses with Wasps (England) or Suntory (Japan) in my most recent seasons," Smith said.

    "I've been learning a lot through this period, not just personally but seeing the interaction of players and how guys get up for games.

    "There is resilience there and players who want to do much better because we all know lapses in games have cost us dearly.

    "We have not produced a complete game yet and it's on us to perform really well against the Kings.

    "All the criticism we have received is warranted when you lose six games in a row.

    "Some areas we fell down on were pretty embarrassing against the Brumbies (when 55 tackles were missed in a 43-10 loss) but the measure of this team is the response this week."

