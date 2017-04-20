NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Sharks lose Jean-Luc du Preez for Rebels

    2017-04-20 12:59
    Jean-Luc du Preez (Getty)

    Durban - Sharks coach Robert du Preez has retained largely the same side that defeated the Jaguares two weeks ago for this Saturday’s Super Rugby clash with the Rebels in Durban.

    There is one change to the pack with Jean-Luc du Preez missing this match due to an ankle niggle.

    His place in the starting XV will be taken by Philip van der Walt with Jacques Vermeulen providing loose-forward cover on the bench.

    Amongst the backs, there are two positional and just one personnel change.

    Curwin Bosch returns to flyhalf after an enforced late change that saw him shifting to fullback. This week, he plays in the number 10 jersey, with Rhyno Smith taking over the vacated fullback position.

    "Our performances this year have shown that our young team has the talent and the temperament needed to succeed and we still have room for improvement.  What excites us is the work ethic and commitment that our players have shown," Robert du Preez said. 

    "The Rebels have come off a win against the Brumbies and will want to start their SA tour off well.  Like the other Australian sides they like to spread the ball wide and play an expansive game.  We’ve had a good training week and will certainly not be taking the Rebels lightly.  We once again get an opportunity to play at home and we need to take our opportunities and make our home advantage count."

    The match kicks off at 19:30 with a host of rugby action, including the Cell C Sharks XV opening their SuperSport Rugby Challenge campaign against Griquas in the earlier match scheduled at 17:00.

    Teams:

    Sharks

    15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 1. Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Philip van der Walt, 6 Tera Mtembu (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Beast Mtawarira
     
    Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Ruan Botha, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23 Jeremy Ward

    Rebels

    TBA





















    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Crusaders coach impressed by...
    Rohan to miss France series
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Small-Smith wings it for Cheetahs

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 21 April 2017
    • Hurricanes v Brumbies, McLean Park 09:35
    • Waratahs v Kings, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Lions v Jaguares, Emirates Airlines Park 19:00
    Saturday, 22 April 2017
    • Highlanders v Sunwolves, Rugby Park 07:15
    • Crusaders v Stormers, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Force v Chiefs, nib Stadium 11:45
    • Bulls v Cheetahs, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    • Sharks v Rebels, Growthpoint Kings Park 19:30
    Friday, 28 April 2017
    • Highlanders v Stormers, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    View complete fixtures


    Results

    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 8

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 8 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition:”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     