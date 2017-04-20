Sharks lose Jean-Luc du Preez for Rebels

Durban - Sharks coach Robert du Preez has retained largely the same side that defeated the Jaguares two weeks ago for this Saturday’s Super Rugby clash with the Rebels in Durban.

There is one change to the pack with Jean-Luc du Preez missing this match due to an ankle niggle.

His place in the starting XV will be taken by Philip van der Walt with Jacques Vermeulen providing loose-forward cover on the bench.

Amongst the backs, there are two positional and just one personnel change.



Curwin Bosch returns to flyhalf after an enforced late change that saw him shifting to fullback. This week, he plays in the number 10 jersey, with Rhyno Smith taking over the vacated fullback position.

"Our performances this year have shown that our young team has the talent and the temperament needed to succeed and we still have room for improvement. What excites us is the work ethic and commitment that our players have shown," Robert du Preez said.

"The Rebels have come off a win against the Brumbies and will want to start their SA tour off well. Like the other Australian sides they like to spread the ball wide and play an expansive game. We’ve had a good training week and will certainly not be taking the Rebels lightly. We once again get an opportunity to play at home and we need to take our opportunities and make our home advantage count."

The match kicks off at 19:30 with a host of rugby action, including the Cell C Sharks XV opening their SuperSport Rugby Challenge campaign against Griquas in the earlier match scheduled at 17:00.



Teams:

Sharks

15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 1. Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Philip van der Walt, 6 Tera Mtembu (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Beast Mtawarira



Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Ruan Botha, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23 Jeremy Ward



Rebels

TBA










































