Sharks legend congratulates centurion Mvovo

Cape Town - Legendary former Sharks utility back Stefan Terblanche has congratulated Lwazi Mvovo who is set to rack up a century of Super Rugby games for the Durban franchise.

Winger Mvovo, who boasts 17 Test caps for the Springboks, will play his 100th Super Rugby game for the Sharks when they start their 2017 campaign against the Reds in Brisbane on Friday.

Terblanche, a former Springbok with 37 Test caps, played 122 Super Rugby games for the Sharks and also played his 100th game against the Queenslanders.

He was quick to congratulate Mvovo on Twitter on Wednesday:

Congratulations @lwazimvovo from myself @SARugbyLegends on 100th Superugby cap.I had to privilege playing my 100th vs @Reds_Rugby as well. — Stefan Terblanche (@StefanT15) February 22, 2017

Friday's clash in Brisbane is scheduled for 11:00 (SA time).

Teams:



Reds



15 Karmichael Hunt, 14 Chris Kuridrani, 13 Samu Kerevi, 12 Duncan Paia’aua, 11 Eto Nabuli, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 Nick Frisby, 8 Scott Higginbotham, 7 George Smith, 6 Adam Korczyk, 5 Kane Douglas, 4 Rob Simmons, 3 Sam Talakai, 2 Stephen Moore, 1 James Slipper (captain)



Substitutes: 16 Andrew Ready, 17 Markus Vanzati, 18 Sef Fa’agase, 19 Izack Rodda, 20 Hendrik Tui, 21 James Tuttle, 22 Jake McIntyre, 23 Izaia Perese



Sharks



15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Pat Lambie (captain), 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira



Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claasens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Clement Poitrenaud