Sharks claim scrappy win in Durban

Cape Town - The Sharks claimed a hard fought 18-13 victory over the Jaguares in a Super Rugby encounter played in Durban.

As it happened: Sharks v Jaguares

Cobus Reinach opened the scoring for the Sharks in the 5th minute after ripping the ball off a Jaguares attacker and sprinting over 50m to score in the right-hand corner. Curwin Bosch missed with his conversion attempt.

The Jaguares were soon on the scoreboard, however, thanks to two penalties by flyhalf, Nicolas Sanchez.

Although both sides continued to attack at every opportunity, it took until the 29th minute for more points to be added, again through the boot of Bosch who landed a penalty for the Sharks to lead 8-6.

The Sharks finished the half strongly and probably should have scored but a brilliant try-saving ankle tap by Jaguares lock, Matías Alemanno forced Bosch to lose control over the ball as he dived for the right-hand corner.

That was the last play of the half with the home side entering the break 8-6 up.

The Sharks opened the scoring in the second half with Andre Esterhuizen forcing his way over after a good bust up by Coenie Oosthuizen. Bosch converted to take the score out to 15-6.

Sanchez then received a yellow card for an early tackle on Inny Radebe in the 57th minute.

A man down, the Jaguares were next to score after captain, Agustín Creevy forced his way over from a ruck on the Sharks line.

The try was converted by Felipe Ezcurra to take the score to 15-13.

A massive Sharks scrum four minutes from time won the home side a penalty which Bosch stepped up to slot home to extend their lead to 18-13.

That's the way it stayed giving the Sharks very important victory over an in-form Jaguares.

Next week the Sharks have a bye while the Jaguares are off to Pretoria to face the Bulls.

Scores

Sharks 18

Tries: Reinach, Esterhuizen

Conversion: Bosch

Penalties: Bosch (2)

Jaguares 13

Tries: Creevy

Conversion: Ezcurra

Penalties: Sanchez (2)

Teams

Sharks



15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Inny Radebe, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Tera Mtembu (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Beast Mtawarira





Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Ruan Botha, 20 Philip van der Walt, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Rhyno Smith, 23 Jeremy Ward



Jaguares

15 Joaquín Tuculet, 14 Ramiro Moyano, 13 Matías Orlando, 12 Jerónimo de la Fuente, 11 Bautista Ezcurra, 10 Nicolás Sánchez, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Leonardo Senatore, 7 Tomás Lezana, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Matías Alemanno, 4 Marcos Kremer, 3 Ramiro Herrera, 2 Agustín Creevy (captain), 1 Lucas Noguera Paz

Substitutes: 16 Roberto Tejerizo, 17 Santiago García Botta, 18 Felipe Arregui, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Rodrigo Baez, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23 Emiliano Boffelli

