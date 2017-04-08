NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Sharks claim scrappy win in Durban

    2017-04-08 16:58

    Cape Town - The Sharks claimed a hard fought 18-13 victory over the Jaguares in a Super Rugby encounter played in Durban. 

    As it happened: Sharks v Jaguares

    Cobus Reinach opened the scoring for the Sharks in the 5th minute after ripping the ball off a Jaguares attacker and sprinting over 50m to score in the right-hand corner. Curwin Bosch missed with his conversion attempt.

    The Jaguares were soon on the scoreboard, however, thanks to two penalties by flyhalf, Nicolas Sanchez. 

    Although both sides continued to attack at every opportunity, it took until the 29th minute for more points to be added, again through the boot of Bosch who landed a penalty for the Sharks to lead 8-6.

    The Sharks finished the half strongly and probably should have scored but a brilliant try-saving ankle tap by Jaguares lock, Matías Alemanno forced Bosch to lose control over the ball as he dived for the right-hand corner.

    That was the last play of the half with the home side entering the break 8-6 up. 

    The Sharks opened the scoring in the second half with Andre Esterhuizen forcing his way over after a good bust up by Coenie Oosthuizen. Bosch converted to take the score out to 15-6. 

    Sanchez then received a yellow card for an early tackle on Inny Radebe in the 57th minute. 

    A man down, the Jaguares were next to score after captain, Agustín Creevy forced his way over from a ruck on the Sharks line.

    The try was converted by Felipe Ezcurra to take the score to 15-13. 

    A massive Sharks scrum four minutes from time won the home side a penalty which Bosch stepped up to slot home to extend their lead to 18-13. 

    That's the way it stayed giving the Sharks very important victory over an in-form Jaguares. 

    Next week the Sharks have a bye while the Jaguares are off to Pretoria to face the Bulls. 

    Scores

    Sharks 18

    Tries: Reinach, Esterhuizen

    Conversion: Bosch

    Penalties: Bosch (2)

    Jaguares 13

    Tries: Creevy

    Conversion: Ezcurra

    Penalties: Sanchez (2)

    Teams

    Sharks

    15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Inny Radebe, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Tera Mtembu (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Beast Mtawarira

     
    Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Ruan Botha, 20 Philip van der Walt, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Rhyno Smith, 23 Jeremy Ward

    Jaguares 

    15 Joaquín Tuculet, 14 Ramiro Moyano, 13 Matías Orlando, 12 Jerónimo de la Fuente, 11 Bautista Ezcurra, 10 Nicolás Sánchez, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Leonardo Senatore, 7 Tomás Lezana, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Matías Alemanno, 4 Marcos Kremer, 3 Ramiro Herrera, 2 Agustín Creevy (captain), 1 Lucas Noguera Paz

    Substitutes: 16 Roberto Tejerizo, 17 Santiago García Botta, 18 Felipe Arregui, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Rodrigo Baez, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23 Emiliano Boffelli

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Bulls: Their worst start in 15 years
    Brumbies clout Reds in Canberra
    LIVE: Stormers v Chiefs
    As it happened: Sharks v Jaguares

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    08 April 2017
    • Stormers v Chiefs, Cape Town 17:15
    09 April 2017
    • Force v Kings, nib Stadium 08:05
    14 April 2017
    • Crusaders v Sunwolves, AMI Stadium 09:35
    View complete fixtures


    Results

    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 6

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 6 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     