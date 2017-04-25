NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Sharks centre 'showing a lot of remorse'

    2017-04-25 08:32
    Andre Esterhuizen receives his marching orders... (Gallo Images)
    Related Links

    Cape Town - Sharks coach Robert du Preez says the loss of centre Andre Esterhuizen is a big blow to their Super Rugby hopes.

    Esterhuizen was handed a six-week ban on Monday after being found guilty of foul play.

    He was sent off in last Saturday’s dire 9-all draw with the Melbourne Rebels in Durban after committing a tip-tackle.

    “Andre’s suspension is a big disappointment and loss for us, but these things happen in rugby. Andre is showing a lot of remorse. It can happen to any player, but we have to look forward now,” Du Preez was quoted as saying by Netwerk24.

    As a result of the ban, Esterhuizen will miss the Sharks' trip to Buenos Aires to play the Jaguares, their home match against the Force, the trip to Port Elizabeth to play the Kings, the trip to Singapore to face the Sunwolves and the Sharks' key home match against the Stormers.

    It has in all likelihood scuppered his chances of Springbok selection.

    “He’s playing good rugby and I think he would definitely have been in the running to play for the South Africa ‘A’ side and maybe also for the Springboks," Du Preez continued.

    Meanwhile, Du Preez also named a 25-man squad to travel to Argentina this week, with Namibian centre Johan Deysel picked in Esterhuizen’s place.

    The Sharks will be looking for an improved performance following their draw with the Rebels, a performance Du Preez certainly was not happy with.

    “Our performance was substandard and absolutely unacceptable. We owe everyone associated with our team a more credible showing against the Jaguares. We will work hard this week on the areas that let us down, with discipline and execution being key," Du Preez said via a press statement released on Monday.

    The Sharks team to play the Jaguares will be announced on Thursday.

    Sharks squad:

    Forwards

    Chiliboy Ralepelle, Coenie Oosthuizen, Daniel Du Preez, Etienne Oosthuizen, Franco Marais, Jean-Luc du Preez, John-Hubert Meyer, Lourens Adriaanse, Philip van der Walt, Ruan Botha, Stephan Lewis, Tendai Mtawarira, Tera Mtembu, Thomas du Toit

    Backs

    Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Cobus Reinach, Jeremy Ward, Johan Deysel, Lukhanyo Am, Lwazi Mvovo, Michael Claassens, Odwa Ndungane, Rhyno Smith, Sbu Nkosi, Curwin Bosch

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Stormers: Just a ‘growth pains’ spell?
    Wake up or 'get a klap' - Franco
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Clean bill of health for Kings

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 28 April 2017
    • Highlanders v Stormers, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    Saturday, 29 April 2017
    • Chiefs v Sunwolves, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Reds v Waratahs, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    • Force v Lions, nib Stadium 13:55
    • Cheetahs v Crusaders, Toyota Stadium 17:15
    • Kings v Rebels, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
    • Jaguares v Sharks, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 21:40
    Sunday, 30 April 2017
    • Brumbies v Blues, GIO Stadium 08:05
    View complete fixtures


    Results

    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 9

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 9 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     