Sharks centre 'showing a lot of remorse'

Cape Town - Sharks coach Robert du Preez says the loss of centre Andre Esterhuizen is a big blow to their Super Rugby hopes.

Esterhuizen was handed a six-week ban on Monday after being found guilty of foul play.

He was sent off in last Saturday’s dire 9-all draw with the Melbourne Rebels in Durban after committing a tip-tackle.

“Andre’s suspension is a big disappointment and loss for us, but these things happen in rugby. Andre is showing a lot of remorse. It can happen to any player, but we have to look forward now,” Du Preez was quoted as saying by Netwerk24.

As a result of the ban, Esterhuizen will miss the Sharks' trip to Buenos Aires to play the Jaguares, their home match against the Force, the trip to Port Elizabeth to play the Kings, the trip to Singapore to face the Sunwolves and the Sharks' key home match against the Stormers.

It has in all likelihood scuppered his chances of Springbok selection.

“He’s playing good rugby and I think he would definitely have been in the running to play for the South Africa ‘A’ side and maybe also for the Springboks," Du Preez continued.



Meanwhile, Du Preez also named a 25-man squad to travel to Argentina this week, with Namibian centre Johan Deysel picked in Esterhuizen’s place.

The Sharks will be looking for an improved performance following their draw with the Rebels, a performance Du Preez certainly was not happy with.

“Our performance was substandard and absolutely unacceptable. We owe everyone associated with our team a more credible showing against the Jaguares. We will work hard this week on the areas that let us down, with discipline and execution being key," Du Preez said via a press statement released on Monday.

The Sharks team to play the Jaguares will be announced on Thursday.

Sharks squad:

Forwards

Chiliboy Ralepelle, Coenie Oosthuizen, Daniel Du Preez, Etienne Oosthuizen, Franco Marais, Jean-Luc du Preez, John-Hubert Meyer, Lourens Adriaanse, Philip van der Walt, Ruan Botha, Stephan Lewis, Tendai Mtawarira, Tera Mtembu, Thomas du Toit

Backs

Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Cobus Reinach, Jeremy Ward, Johan Deysel, Lukhanyo Am, Lwazi Mvovo, Michael Claassens, Odwa Ndungane, Rhyno Smith, Sbu Nkosi, Curwin Bosch

