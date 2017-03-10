NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Sharks brace for 'unknown' Waratahs

    2017-03-10 22:11

    Durban - Sharks coach Robert du Preez says it is difficult to know what to expect from the Waratahs when the sides meet at Kings Park on Saturday.

    The Sharks face their third Australian opposition in as many weeks after losing to the Reds and then beating the Brumbies on tour. 

    The Waratahs, meanwhile, play their second match in South Africa after they were walloped 55-36 by the Lions in Johannesburg last weekend. 

    "The Lions were good. I don't think the Waratahs were great," Du Preez said when asked for his thoughts on that match.

    "I'm not too sure ... it was 15:00 in Johannesburg in the heat, on the highveld. They certainly will be targeting this game."

    The Waratahs did manage to scrape a 19-13 win against the Force in Week 1, and Du Preez does have a few ideas of where they might be strong.

    "They've got a good pack and they're going to be tough at the breakdown with (Michael) Hooper there," the coach said.

    "They have got some special players in (Nick) Phipps and (Israel) Folau.

    "They are a bit of an unknown quantity. It's hard to say how they're going to play on Saturday."

    The match kicks off at 19:30.

    Teams:

    Sharks

    15 Clement Poitrenaud, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Pat Lambie (captain), 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira 
     
    Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Curwin Bosch

    Waratahs

    15 Andrew Kellaway, 14 Reece Robinson, 13 Israel Folau, 12 Irae Simone, 11 Rob Horne, 10 Bryce Hegarty, 9 Nick Phipps, 8 Michael Wells, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Jack Dempsey, 5 David McDuling, 4 Dean Mumm, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tolu Latu, 1 Tom Robertson 

    Substitutes: 16 Hugh Roach, 17 Paddy Ryan, 18 David Lolohea, 19 Senio Toleafoa, 20 Maclean Jones, 21 Matt Lucas, 22 David Horwitz, 23 Cameron Clark

