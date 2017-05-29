Sharks boss lauds complete performance

Durban - It is not often that Sharks coach Robert du Preez leaves a Super Rugby match completely satisfied, but he was pretty close following Saturday's 22-10 win over the Stormers at Kings Park.

The Sharks dominated in all departments and outscored the visitors by three tries to one, and the result means that they have now all but secured the wildcard play-off spot in the South African Group.

Furthermore, the Sharks are also now just three points behind the Chiefs and the Highlanders in the New Zealand Conference and if they can finish ahead of one or both of those sides, they will avoid a trip to whoever is top of the combined log in the quarter-finals.

"The guys were fantastic today. That was good. On both attack and defence the intent was fantastic," Du Preez said after the match.

"Every time we had the ball in hand we kept it and got over the gain line. We were a lot more clinical."

The Sharks had flirted with a bonus point, but in the end fell one try short.

"To win is more important than the bonus point. If there was a bonus point it would have been great, but we're happy with the win," said Du Preez.

Despite the Sharks' dominance, the game was in the balance at 15-10 in favour of the hosts before wing Sbu Nkosi broke through in the 62nd minute to send the Durban crown wild and put the game to bed.

It was another superb performance from Nkosi, who has burst onto the Super Rugby stage in recent weeks.

"He was really good tonight. His work-rate is just unbelievable and he's got a big future ahead of him," Du Preez said.

The Sharks are next in action on June 30 when they host the Bulls and they end their regular season the week after that when they host the Lions.

It means they have a month off as the tournament breaks for the international window amd Du Preez says the break has come at the right time.

"This is a typical South African derby so I think the guys really went out to go play. We had something to prove," he said.

"We've been on the go for 13 games in a row so it's good that the guys can have a break now."