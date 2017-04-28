Sharks boosted by Daniel return

Durban - The Sharks have been boosted by the news that Keegan Daniel is ready for a return to rugby after a long injury lay-off.

Daniel has been missing since February with a fractured forearm and, as a result, has not featured this season.

But the 32-year-old confirmed via the Sharks Twitter account on Friday that he will be playing some club rugby this weekend as he plans his way back to the top level.

"I have the opportunity to play a bit of club this weekend just to get a bit of match fitness behind me and get a bit of game time under the belt," Daniel said.

"I'm quite excited to be here at (College) Rovers and to represent them again."

Daniel added that he was not sure whether he would start or come off the bench in his side's match on Saturday, which would take place in Richard's Bay.

"It's just an opportunity for me to play some rugger and get a good 40 minutes, plus, under the belt," he said.

The Sharks are currently in Argentina, where they will take on the Jaguares in a crucial Super Rugby clash on Saturday.