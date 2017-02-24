NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Error-prone Sharks beaten in Brisbane

    2017-02-24 12:53

    Cape Town - The Sharks got their 2017 Vodacom Super Rugby season off to a losing start, going down to the Reds in Brisbane on Friday.

    As it happened: Reds v Sharks

    The Reds won 28-26 after trailling 16-13 at half-time.

    The Reds were worthy winners, and despite being reduced to 14 men on two separate occasions, scored four tries through No 8 Scott Higginbotham, a brace from centre Samu Kerevi and five-pointer from replacement back, James Tuttle.

    Pivot Quade Cooper, who in contrast to his opposite number Pat Lambie, had an off night with the boot, landing a single conversion and two penalties, while missing seven points-worth of kicks at post.

    The Sharks replied with two tries through flank Jean-Luc du Preez and No 8 Tera Mtembu, while Lambie landed both conversions and four penalties.

    The Reds picked up four points for their victory to take the early lead in the Australia Conference while the Sharks left with a single point for losing by 7 or fewer points.

    In next weekend's Week 2 action, the Reds travel to Perth to face the Force (Thursday, March 2 at 12:30 SA time), while the Sharks head for Canberra where they will take on the Brumbies (Saturday, March 4 at 10:45 SA time).

    Teams:

    Reds

    15 Karmichael Hunt, 14 Chris Kuridrani, 13 Samu Kerevi, 12 Duncan Paia’aua, 11 Eto Nabuli, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 Nick Frisby, 8 Scott Higginbotham, 7 George Smith, 6 Adam Korczyk, 5 Kane Douglas, 4 Rob Simmons, 3 Sam Talakai, 2 Stephen Moore, 1 James Slipper (captain)

    Substitutes: 16 Andrew Ready, 17 Markus Vanzati, 18 Sef Fa’agase, 19 Izack Rodda, 20 Hendrik Tui, 21 James Tuttle, 22 Jake McIntyre, 23 Izaia Perese

    Sharks

    15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Pat Lambie (captain), 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

    Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Clement Poitrenaud

    Read More On:  reds sharks super rugby durban rugby

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Chiefs beat Highlanders in Dunedin
    Bulls stay mum on Hendricks deal
    As it happened: Reds 28-26 Sharks
    Call for SA to lose a Super Rugby...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    25 February 2017
    • Sunwolves v Hurricanes, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium 06:15
    • Crusaders v Brumbies, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Waratahs v Force, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Cheetahs v Lions, Toyota Stadium 15:05
    • Kings v Jaguares, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:15
    • Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town 19:30
    02 March 2017
    • Force v Reds, nib Stadium 12:30
    03 March 2017
    • Chiefs v Blues, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    “Sport24’s Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the Super Rugby final between the Hurricanes and Lions.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the six South African teams will progress furthest in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     