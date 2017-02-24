Error-prone Sharks beaten in Brisbane

Cape Town - The Sharks got their 2017 Vodacom Super Rugby season off to a losing start, going down to the Reds in Brisbane on Friday.

As it happened: Reds v Sharks

The Reds won 28-26 after trailling 16-13 at half-time.

The Reds were worthy winners, and despite being reduced to 14 men on two separate occasions, scored four tries through No 8 Scott Higginbotham, a brace from centre Samu Kerevi and five-pointer from replacement back, James Tuttle.

Pivot Quade Cooper, who in contrast to his opposite number Pat Lambie, had an off night with the boot, landing a single conversion and two penalties, while missing seven points-worth of kicks at post.

The Sharks replied with two tries through flank Jean-Luc du Preez and No 8 Tera Mtembu, while Lambie landed both conversions and four penalties.

The Reds picked up four points for their victory to take the early lead in the Australia Conference while the Sharks left with a single point for losing by 7 or fewer points.

In next weekend's Week 2 action, the Reds travel to Perth to face the Force (Thursday, March 2 at 12:30 SA time), while the Sharks head for Canberra where they will take on the Brumbies (Saturday, March 4 at 10:45 SA time).

Teams:

Reds



15 Karmichael Hunt, 14 Chris Kuridrani, 13 Samu Kerevi, 12 Duncan Paia’aua, 11 Eto Nabuli, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 Nick Frisby, 8 Scott Higginbotham, 7 George Smith, 6 Adam Korczyk, 5 Kane Douglas, 4 Rob Simmons, 3 Sam Talakai, 2 Stephen Moore, 1 James Slipper (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Andrew Ready, 17 Markus Vanzati, 18 Sef Fa’agase, 19 Izack Rodda, 20 Hendrik Tui, 21 James Tuttle, 22 Jake McIntyre, 23 Izaia Perese

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Pat Lambie (captain), 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Clement Poitrenaud