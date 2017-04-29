NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Sharks bag vital win in Argentina

    2017-04-29 23:26

    Cape Town - The Sharks claimed a valuable Super Rugby win over the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

    The Durbanites won 33-25, after the scores were level at 20-apiece at half-time.

    It was an entertaining match and the Sharks produced a much superior effort from last weekend’s dire 9-all draw with the Rebels in Durban. 

    This victory sees the Sharks narrow the gap on the Lions in Africa Conference 2 to nine points. The Lions had stretched their lead to 13 points earlier on Saturday with a 24-15 win over the Western Force in Perth.

    In next weekend’s action, the Sharks are back in Durban to entertain the Force, while the Jaguares will host the Sunwolves.

    Scorers:

    Jaguares

    Tries: Joaquin Tuculet, Matias Orlando, Bautista Ezcurra
    Conversions: Nicolas Sanchez (2)
    Penalties: Sanchez (2)

    Sharks

    Tries: Phillip Van Der Walt, Etienne Oosthuizen, Thomas du Toit
    Conversions: Curwin Bosch (3)
    Penalties: Bosch (4)

    Teams:

    Jaguares

    15 Joaquin Tuculet, 14 Ramiro Moyano, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11 Bautista Ezcurra, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Felipe Ezcurra, 8 Leonardo Senatore, 7 Rodrigo Baez, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Marcos Kremer, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Ramiro Herrera, 2 Agustin Creevy (captain), 1 Lucas Noguera Paz

    Substitutes: 16 Roberto Tejerizo, 17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Enrique Pieretto Heilan, 19 Ignacio Larrague, 20 Benjamin Macome, 21 Gonzalo Bertranou, 22 Juan Martin Hernandez, 23 Matias Moroni

    Sharks

    15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit
     
    Substitutes: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Etienne Oosthuizen, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23 Johan Deysel

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Mallett fumes over disallowed...
    Kings put woeful Rebels to the sword
    As it happened: Jaguares v Sharks
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 10

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Sunday, 30 April 2017
    • Brumbies v Blues, GIO Stadium 08:05
    Friday, 05 May 2017
    • Hurricanes v Stormers, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Cheetahs v Highlanders, Toyota Stadium 19:00
    Saturday, 06 May 2017
    • Rebels v Lions, AAMI Park 07:00
    • Chiefs v Reds, Yarrow Stadium 09:35
    • Waratahs v Blues, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Sharks v Force, Growthpoint Kings Park 15:05
    • Bulls v Crusaders, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    • Jaguares v Sunwolves, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    View complete fixtures


    Results

    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 9

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 9 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     