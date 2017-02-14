NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Sharks are feeling well set

    2017-02-14 10:02

    Gavin Rich - SuperSport

    Cape Town - Whereas the Stormers have found themselves struggling with serious injury losses before the Vodacom Super Rugby season even starts, their main coastal rivals, the Sharks, have enjoyed a much smoother build-up to next week’s kick-off, supersport.com reports.

    The Sharks did lose loose forward Keegan Daniel in their opening warm-up fixture win over the Cheetahs, but there have been no other serious injuries, although prop John-Hubert Meyer is due to undergo a scan after limping off the field during the 53-7 win over a Bulls XV at the Northwood Crusaders club last Friday.

    Both warm-up games were won comfortably by the Sharks, though it needs to be noted that the Bulls game was against effectively a third string team as the Bulls’ Super Rugby squad was in Australia at the time.

    Sharks coach Robert du Preez pronounced himself happy with the performance ahead of Sunday’s departure to Australia, where the Durbanites start their Super Rugby campaign against the Reds in Brisbane the following week before travelling to Canberra to play the Brumbies.

    “It was good match practice for the squad and I was pleased with the attacking mind-set shown,” said Du Preez.

    “There were a lot of handling errors due to the humidity on the day, but that is exactly what we will face in Brisbane. It’s our last week at home before the competition starts and this week is going to be another tough week of training with a big emphasis placed on ball retention.”

    Read the story on supersport.com

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    No serious injuries in Kings camp
    Chiefs lose Weber for 6 months
    SA to lose a Super Rugby team?
    Joe Pietersen training with Stormers

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    23 February 2017
    • Rebels v Blues, AAMI Park 10:45
    24 February 2017
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Reds v Sharks, Suncorp Stadium 11:00
    25 February 2017
    • Sunwolves v Hurricanes, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium 06:15
    • Crusaders v Brumbies, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Waratahs v Force, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Cheetahs v Lions, Toyota Stadium 15:05
    • Kings v Jaguares, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:15
    • Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town 19:30
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    “Sport24’s Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the Super Rugby final between the Hurricanes and Lions.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the six South African teams will progress furthest in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     