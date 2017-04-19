Serfontein to leave South African shores

Cape Town - Springbok centre Jan Serfontein has elected not to renew his contract with the Bulls and will instead explore opportunities abroad.

SA Rugby confirmed on Wednesday that an offer was made to keep the player in the country, but he opted against signing a new deal.

The national rugby governing body was responding after supersport.com reported that Serfontein was offered a “tripartite deal” where SA Rugby and the Bulls would each pay a part of his salary to try and keep him in South Africa.

Serfontein turned them down and asked for permission to negotiate an offer abroad.

The 24-year-old, who played 26 Tests for the Springboks between 2013 and 2015, has been linked with offers from French clubs Toulon and Montpellier, as well as English club Northampton.