NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Serfontein returns as Bulls ring changes

    2017-03-14 11:53

    Pretoria - Bulls coach Nollis Marais made wholesale changes to his team to face the Sunwolves at Loftus Versfeld on Friday, naming different combinations in his back three, midfield, half-backs, loose trio, lock pairing and front row.

    The Bulls will play their first match at home in this year’s Super Rugby tournament and will host the visitors from the Far East with a much changed side from the one that lost to the Cheetahs two weeks ago.

    Amongst the backs, the return of Springbok midfielder Jan Serfontein is the most significant. He will play his 49th Super Rugby match, but only his first in the season, after a delayed start due to injury. He replaces Dries Swanepoel in the midfield.

    Warrick Gelant will also earn a first start for the year in place of Jesse Kriel, who will start off the bench, while Piet van Zyl will start at scrumhalf for the first time this season. Ivan van Zyl will deputise for his namesake in his debut for the season, with Rudy Paige being rested.

    Up front, Lood de Jager has recovered from the concussion he sustained in the opening weekend of the season, and will start at lock with Jason Jenkins. RG Snyman reverts to the bench.

    Flank Renaldo Bothma is also promoted to a starting berth in place of Jacques Potgieter, who is rested due to concussion, while props Pierre Schoeman and Lizo Gqoboko again trade jerseys, with the latter playing off the bench.

    Edgar Marutlulle will make a first start at hooker in Super Rugby for the Bulls after playing off the bench in the first two weeks. He replaces Jaco Visagie, who drops out of the match-day squad.

    Two regulars from last season will make a first appearance off the bench. Adriaan Strauss and Jannes Kirsten recovered from injury and take over from Marutllule and Ruan Steenkamp respectively.

    Steenkamp will start at No 6 in place of Nick de Jager, who drops out of the match-day squad.

    According to Marais, the return of so many fit players allowed him to make wholesale changes.

    "The likes of Jan will be keen to get going, while those who are starting for the first time this season will enjoy the extended time on the field. I believe this will freshen up our effort, which did not deliver the right results for us in the opening two matches. The Sunwolves were unlucky against the Cheetahs and gave the guys in Bloem a bigger fright than we did. We cannot underestimate them and there can be no excuses, but for us to deliver a good performance.”

    Bulls captain, Handre Pollard, welcomed the fact that they will be playing at Loftus Versfeld for the first time this season.

    "This is our home and we cannot slip up here, especially if we want to bring the crowds back to Loftus. We had a slow start, but I am confident that we will pick up the pace from here and will be running with the leading pack soon,” said Pollard.

    “There was good energy in training the last couple of days and I am keen to see how the guys perform Friday night."

    Friday’s game is scheduled for 19:00.

    Teams:

    Bulls

    15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jan Serfontein, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Piet van Zyl, 8 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Renaldo Bothma, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 6 Lood de Jager, 5 Jason Jenkins, 4 Trevor Nyakane, 3 Edgar Marutlulle, 2 Pierre Schoeman

    Substitutes: 16 Adriaan Strauss, 17 Lizo Gqoboko, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Jannes Kirsten, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Tian Schoeman, 23 Jesse Kriel

    Sunwolves

    TBA

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Lean SA roster shows Super Rugby woes
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Toua flourishing in Brumbies...
    Cheetahs boss: We're staying in Super...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    17 March 2017
    • Crusaders v Blues, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Chiefs, AAMI Park 10:45
    • Bulls v Sunwolves, Loftus Versfeld 19:00
    18 March 2017
    • Hurricanes v Highlanders, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Waratahs v Brumbies, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Lions v Reds, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    • Sharks v Kings, Growthpoint Kings Park 19:30
    • Jaguares v Cheetahs, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 21:40
    24 March 2017
    • Crusaders v Force, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 10:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 3

    “Sport24’s Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 3 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the six South African teams will progress furthest in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     