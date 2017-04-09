NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    SA’s 2-team cut … now for bunfight!

    2017-04-09 14:53

    Comment: Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer

    Cape Town – SANZAAR officially on Sunday threw a long, teasing and perhaps dangerously wobbly pass at SA Rugby.

    Will they grasp it and streak relatively unimpeded for the try-line, or will they be smashed back in the tackle and knock it on?

    Not too unexpectedly, South Africa have been told by the umbrella body to chop two of their six teams – or read: 33.3 percent of their stock -- from a remodelled Super Rugby competition next season for the three years to the end of the 2020 campaign.

    Australia will also have a headache to deal with, albeit that theirs may be the stuff curable more by Panado than Myprodol, if you like: slashing one of their five current participants as the competition, desperately keen to restore a better strength-versus-strength hallmark, squeezes back to 15 teams from present unwieldy 18.

    That is a crucial development likely to find favour with rugby purists, still harbouring fond memories of the halcyon, straightforward, round-robin days of Super 12 and even Super 14.

    Regrettably to some, no doubt, a conference system will be retained under the new dispensation, keeping an undesirable sense of artificiality (again not everybody plays absolutely everybody else in ordinary season) although it will have a slightly less complicated look and feel, with the four present conferences reduced to three – single New Zealand, South African and Australian ones, all featuring five teams.

    The Jaguares will remain as fifth element of the lone (rather than clumsy two) SA pool, with the Sunwolves latching onto the Aussie group and the altogether more harmonious NZ group staying as is.

    In a volatile global economy generally, Super Rugby has been far from immune to financial angst over the past couple of years, with bums on stadium seats and television viewership both quite badly down in many of its centres.

    Ridiculously one-sided matches, or at least easy picks results-wise for tipsters, have become too commonplace since SANZAAR stubbornly, over-ambitiously expanded its horizons to 18 franchises.

    What we need are more matches of the dazzling, hammer-and-tongs quality of the Stormers-Chiefs encounter at a pleasingly near-full Newlands on Saturday, and the snip really should assist on that score.

    Ironically the newest pair, the South American Jaguares and Japanese Sunwolves -- who radically altered the once-streamlined, three-nation complexion of Super Rugby when they entered the fray in 2016 -- have survived the trimming move.

    Significantly, though, their respective primary bases are both particularly large and influential metropolises – Buenos Aires and Tokyo – and that is why, if orthodox rugby sense (and cents, and rands) is to prevail, the good people of Bloemfontein (Cheetahs) and Port Elizabeth (Kings) respectively need to be the ones losing their access to an on-the-doorstep Super Rugby team for the next few years.

    The competition is, and may only continue to be, almost ingloriously volatile in structure, so if those regions can continue to overcome challenges and somehow strengthen their more customary “provincial”, grassroots and schoolboy traditions anew, it may not be beyond the bounds of possibility that they return to the higher level of competition somewhere down the line.

    It is a cold fact that people do not turn out in any significant, consistent numbers for Super Rugby in those smaller South African cities and, as long as both the Cheetahs and Kings are losing or even being absolutely walloped in matches more regularly than they are winning them, how on earth can you assemble the necessary cultural template for prosperity?

    There’s also this minor silver lining: given the constant, quite possibly still mounting exodus of best and also more moderate first-class talent from this country to more lucrative club shores abroad, you have to imagine that the quartet of SA sides remaining in Super Rugby from next year will be pretty keen to snap up, for much-needed squad depth purposes, the players from the banished franchises who have shown they can cut it in the competition.

    All of the Stormers, Bulls, Sharks and Lions represent undeniably the most powerhouse urban domestic regions of recent decades in rugby terms and, frankly, if you ditch any single one of those four it is an immediate new, utterly unwanted and counter-productive blow to Super Rugby’s spirited wider quest to get its legitimacy back.

    Can anyone muster genuinely credible disagreement on that score?

    For example, talk of axing the Bulls, just because they are in the grips of current crisis in the result column, is simply absurd.

    They are the only South African outfit, never forget, to have actually won proper pro-era Super Rugby … and done so three times.

    The huge, potentially very painful splinter on the SA Rugby decision-making seat over the next delicate few weeks, of course (finality is anticipated over the four green-light franchises by end June) is the issue of the Kings and the manner in which they tick heavyweight political boxes on our shores.

    SA Rugby are dealing with a new sports minister, Thembelani Nxesi, in a controversially reshuffled SA Cabinet and against a particularly fraught broad political backdrop, and how Government reacts to a possible dismantling of its “pet project” in Eastern Cape rugby will be a strong kingmaker in determining whether the process suddenly becomes a whole lot more complicated for the rugby administrators.

    Yes, that SANZAAR “pass” is floating in a moody, gusting breeze …

    *Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

     

    Read More On:  sa rugby sanzaar super rugby rugby

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Kings respond to Super Rugby...
    SA Rugby responds to decision to cut...
    As it happened: Stormers 34-26 Chiefs
    SANZAAR axes 2 SA Super Rugby teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    14 April 2017
    • Crusaders v Sunwolves, AMI Stadium 09:35
    15 April 2017
    • Reds v Kings, Suncorp Stadium 07:05
    • Blues v Hurricanes, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Brumbies, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Cheetahs v Chiefs, Toyota Stadium 15:05
    • Stormers v Lions, Cape Town 17:15
    • Bulls v Jaguares, Loftus Versfeld 19:30
    21 April 2017
    • Hurricanes v Brumbies, McLean Park 09:35
    • Waratahs v Kings, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Lions v Jaguares, Emirates Airlines Park 19:00
    View complete fixtures


    Results

    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 6

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 6 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     