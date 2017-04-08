SANZAAR to confirm Super Rugby changes on Sunday

Cape Town - SANZAAR have confirmed that they will announce details on the future of Super Rugby, as well as the tournament format going forward, on Sunday.

In a media statement issued on Saturday, SANZAAR said a statement will be issued following the conclusion of Round 7 of this year's tournament on Sunday, April 9 at 10:00 SA time.

It's widely believed that the tournament will be cut from the existing 18 teams to 15, with South Africa losing two sides and Australia one.

The identity of those three teams to be axed remains to be seen, but South Africa's Cheetahs and Kings and Australia's Force are considered "favourites" for the chop.

A return to a 15-team tournament in 2018 would end a two-year 18-team format which has seen mass confusion over the playing structure as well as an alarming drop in attendance figures.