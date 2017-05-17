NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    SA Rugby rules out merging of franchises

    2017-05-17 20:33

    Cape Town - SA Rugby is not considering the possibility of merging franchises for next year’s Super Rugby competition.

    SANZAAR recently announced that the Super Rugby competition will be reduced from 18 to 15 teams from next year, with South Africa to lose two teams and Australia one.

    This has left SA Rugby in a predicament in determining which two franchises will be scrapped from the competition.

    There have been talks in some quarters for some of the South African teams to merge, as was the case in the old Super 12 when the Lions and Cheetahs played together as the Cats and Eastern Province (Kings) formed part of the Sharks franchise.

    That is however not a current option, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander has said.

    “In the past there were teams that merged. It never worked. It didn’t work for the Cats. They performed poorly. It’s not an option we’re currently investigating,” Alexander told Netwerk24.

    According to Alexander, South Africa will keep its six franchises, with the two who are dropped from Super Rugby to possibly join other international tournaments.

    There were also reports last week that SANZAAR may be forced to abandon its plans to cut three teams from Super Rugby, with the Melbourne Rebels taking the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) to court over the matter.

    The Rebels, who are privately owned, are trying to prevent the ARU from “buying back their licence from them.”

    Alexander though does not expect much to come of the Rebels attempts - or any franchise for that matter.

    “We received no summons from the Cheetahs. I also know that SANZAAR has received legal advice on the matter. I don’t know how any attempt to sue will be successful. The plan is that there will only be four South African teams in Super Rugby next year.”

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Blues coach: Don't try copy Kiwi teams
    Massive task for new-look Stormers
    Why do Sunwolves skirt S18 chop?
    Leyds at 10 for Stormers, Senatla at...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 19 May 2017
    • Chiefs v Crusaders, Suva 09:35
    • Stormers v Blues, Cape Town 19:00
    Saturday, 20 May 2017
    • Hurricanes v Cheetahs, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Force v Highlanders, nib Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Sharks, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Lions v Bulls, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    • Kings v Brumbies, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
    Sunday, 21 May 2017
    • Waratahs v Rebels, Allianz Stadium 08:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    13 May 2017
    12 May 2017
    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 12 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     