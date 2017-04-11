NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    SA Rugby: Our future is with SANZAAR

    2017-04-11 14:21

    Cape Town - As SA Rugby plots the way forward and looks to identify the two franchises who will miss out on Super Rugby next year, it does so with a renewed commitment to SANZAAR. 

    READ: Q&A - SA RUGBY ON NEW-LOOK SUPER RUGBY TOURNAMENT 

    The decision was taken on Sunday that next year's Super Rugby will see South Africa lose two sides and Australia one as the competition returns to a three-conference, 15-team tournament. 

    As the decision loomed, there were suggestions that SA Rugby was considering taking its business up north, cutting ties with SANZAAR and exploring other options to join in the European leagues. 

    It was a line of thinking that was certainly out of the box, but it was also one that was considered to have abundant financial potential. 

    But, even after getting the worst of the decision on Sunday, SA Rugby has pledged its commitment to SANZAAR in explaining why it never considered bailing out of Super Rugby. 

    Any such move could only have taken place once the current broadcast deal expired in 2020, but it looks like it was a far-fetched idea now. 

    "First of all you need a willing opponent and secondly you need a suitable window. Neither of those are currently in place or are likely to be in the short term," SA Rugby said in a statement.

    "But SA Rugby has also taken a strategic decision that our future lies with SANZAAR - we may not be in the same time zone but we are in the same playing season and rugby cultural zone.

    "SANZAAR competitions are the best in the world and if we want the Springboks to be the best team in the world - which we do - then we have to play and excel in SANZAAR competitions."

    SA Rugby also thinks the decision to cut back on teams will lead to a stronger national side.

    "It’ll mean he’ll (Springbok coach) be choosing a Bok squad from a smaller, more competitive and hopefully more successful pool of about 160 players (rather than 240) - that should be enough," the statement read.

    "Springboks are made in schools and in this professional era the best of them are picked up by the major provinces before they have even left. That won’t change, it’ll just mean the competition is even more intense and the standards for success will be set higher."

    Read More On:  sa rugby sanzaar rugby

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Bookies not sold on Stormers' title...
    Q&A: SA Rugby on new-look Super Rugby...
    Naas: SA's 4 best teams must play...
    Coetzee injury worry for Lions

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    14 April 2017
    • Crusaders v Sunwolves, AMI Stadium 09:35
    15 April 2017
    • Reds v Kings, Suncorp Stadium 07:05
    • Blues v Hurricanes, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Brumbies, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Cheetahs v Chiefs, Toyota Stadium 15:05
    • Stormers v Lions, Cape Town 17:15
    • Bulls v Jaguares, Loftus Versfeld 19:30
    21 April 2017
    • Hurricanes v Brumbies, McLean Park 09:35
    • Waratahs v Kings, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Lions v Jaguares, Emirates Airlines Park 19:00
    View complete fixtures


    Results

    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 7

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 7 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     