Rugby league star linked with Waratahs

Cape Town - Australia head coach Michael Cheika has backed the Sydney-based Waratahs for a possible chase of rugby league star half-back Cooper Cronk.



The 33-year-old, who will leave the Melbourne Storm at the end of the NRL campaign to move to Sydney, could be an option for the Waratahs.

According to Fox Sports, the Waratahs are a possible suitor for the experienced playmaker, who is relocating to Sydney to be near his fiancée.

"He is ultra-qualified in rugby league and played rugby (union) in his school days," said Wallabies boss Cheika when quizzed about the player.

"If the Waratahs are interested and he wants to play, good on them, get into it because I’ve no doubt he’d make a success of it.

"Is the Australian Rugby Union going to get involved, no, it’s for these guys to work out."