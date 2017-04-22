Robertson full of praise for Stormers slayers

Cape Town - Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson has hailed his players after they claimed a 57-24 victory over the Stormers in Christchurch on Saturday.



The result means the seven-time champions have won all eight of their matches played so far this season and they are on course to win their first title since 2008.

When asked, after the win against the Stormers, whether he expected his side to do so well in his first season in charge, Robertson told the Stuff website,: "You know that question is difficult - because I don't want to set myself up.

"But I know that as a group as we prepare well each week. The boys care and we love what we are doing. It has been a good run.

"But we know we are just creating an opportunity for ourselves at the end of the year to do something that hasn't been done for a while."

The Crusaders were in a rampant mood on Saturday, outscoring the Stormers by eight tries to three. They impressed with their offloads in contact and when in came off it was good on the eye.

"We were just playing with a bit of instinct," added Robertson.

"We try not to inhibit the guys. If it is on, back yourselves."

In next weekend's Super Rugby Round 10 action, the Crusaders travel to Bloemfontein to play the Cheetahs (Saturday, April 29 at 17:15), while the Stormers visit Dunedin for a clash against the Highlanders (Friday, April 28 at 09:35).