NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Robertson full of praise for Stormers slayers

    2017-04-22 16:38

    Cape Town - Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson has hailed his players after they claimed a 57-24 victory over the Stormers in Christchurch on Saturday.

    The result means the seven-time champions have won all eight of their matches played so far this season and they are on course to win their first title since 2008.

    When asked, after the win against the Stormers, whether he expected his side to do so well in his first season in charge, Robertson told the Stuff website,: "You know that question is difficult - because I don't want to set myself up.

    "But I know that as a group as we prepare well each week. The boys care and we love what we are doing. It has been a good run.

    "But we know we are just creating an opportunity for ourselves at the end of the year to do something that hasn't been done for a while."

    The Crusaders were in a rampant mood on Saturday, outscoring the Stormers by eight tries to three. They impressed with their offloads in contact and when in came off it was good on the eye.

    "We were just playing with a bit of instinct," added Robertson.

    "We try not to inhibit the guys. If it is on, back yourselves."

    In next weekend's Super Rugby Round 10 action, the Crusaders travel to Bloemfontein to play the Cheetahs (Saturday, April 29 at 17:15), while the Stormers visit Dunedin for a clash against the Highlanders (Friday, April 28 at 09:35).

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    LIVE: Bulls 0-0 Cheetahs
    Dixon in doubt for Stormers clash
    Chiefs beat Force in Perth scrap
    Gibson takes blame for Waratahs...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 22 April 2017
    • Bulls v Cheetahs, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    • Sharks v Rebels, Growthpoint Kings Park 19:30
    Friday, 28 April 2017
    • Highlanders v Stormers, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    Saturday, 29 April 2017
    • Chiefs v Sunwolves, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Reds v Waratahs, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    • Force v Lions, nib Stadium 13:55
    • Cheetahs v Crusaders, Toyota Stadium 17:15
    • Kings v Rebels, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
    • Jaguares v Sharks, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 21:40
    View complete fixtures


    Results

    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 8

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 8 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition:”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     