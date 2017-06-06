Retallick ruled out of 'Canes clash

Cape Town - The Chiefs will be without All Black second-row Brodie Retallick for their Super Rugby clash with the Hurricanes in Wellington on Friday.

Retallick suffered a blow to the head against the Waratahs last weekend and while he passed a HIA in the game, he's been given a week off.

"He took a knock, obviously, in the weekend, and he still had a headache yesterday, so not enough time to pass the protocols, so he's out for the weekend," coach Dave Rennie told Stuff before revealing that it's no reason for the All Blacks to panic ahead of the Lions series.

"I don't think so. He did pass the test and we could have put him back on, but we erred on the side of caution there, so I'm happy we did that. He said he's not feeling too bad, but we're not going to risk that."

He added on Retallick's absence: "It's a real pity, he's massive for us, obviously, just all the grunt work that he does. "It just means an opportunity for someone else, and they're going to have to step up."