NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Referee Van Heerden steals the show at Newlands

    2017-05-20 09:37

    Lloyd Burnard - Newlands

    Cape Town - While Saturday’s 30-22 win for the Stormers at Newlands on Friday night was massive for coach Robbie Fleck’s men, there were a number of question marks raised over the officiating of referee Jaco van Heerden.

    The 34-year-old dished out three yellow cards during the match - two to one player as Blues wing Matt Duffie was given his marching orders in the 67th minute.

    Duffie’s first infringement was for offsides in the first half after a string of Blues penalties early on, and his second came when he was adjudged to have dived illegally on Stormers wing Cheslin Kolbe, who had been tackled.

    It was a contentious issue in the game, with many on social media suggesting that the Blues wing had been given a raw deal, but it wasn’t the only time that Van Heerden was put under the spotlight.

    Few could argue with his decision to yellow card Eben Etzebeth on 20 minutes, but when Shaun Treeby got away with a high tackle on Blues flyhalf Piers Francis on 47 minutes, the visitors would have been seething.

    After consulting with TMO Shaun Veldsman, Van Heerden decided that a yellow card was not required and Treeby received a stern talking to instead.

    Francis, meanwhile, was knocked out cold and had to be taken off the field not to return.

    Speaking after the game, Blues coach Tana Umaga said he could not comment on the standard of officiating and that he would have to follow the right “processes” to voice his concerns, but he still managed to make his views quite clear.

    “Obviously when you have people taken from the field and things like that it makes it difficult when you’re one man down,” he said.

    “I’m not allowed to answer questions about refereeing decisions and the way that goes. We’ve got a process that we go through and we’ll do that, definitely. We’ll make sure that we do go through that process and that something is done from it.

    “There were some key calls, obviously, and you saw how difficult it was to play with 14 men especially at the back end of a game.”

    The former All Black centre then had another little stab, saying that New Zealand teams often found themselves on the end of some harsh refereeing when touring South Africa.

    “We understood that coming over here. We talked about it,” he said.

    “There has been a lot of yellow and red cards over here in South Africa every time New Zealand teams play. It wasn’t as if we didn’t expect it, but it’s just the way it goes.”

    Skipper James Parsons also weighed in, saying that it could have been a different story had the Blues “adjusted to the ref a bit better”.

    For Fleck, though, that will not matter. He has broken a four-match losing streak and the Stormers have now beaten New Zealand opposition twice this season.

    “Their intensity on defence … they had a very good plan in place to put pressure on our runners and slow our ball down,” Umaga conceded.

    “They were just relentless in what they were doing. It was a difficult day.”

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    LIVE: Hurricanes v Cheetahs
    Gutsy Stormers overpower Blues at...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 13
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 20 May 2017
    • Hurricanes v Cheetahs, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Force v Highlanders, nib Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Sharks, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Lions v Bulls, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    • Kings v Brumbies, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
    Sunday, 21 May 2017
    • Waratahs v Rebels, Allianz Stadium 08:05
    Friday, 26 May 2017
    • Blues v Chiefs, Eden Park 09:35
    • Reds v Force, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    19 May 2017
    13 May 2017
    12 May 2017
    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 12 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     