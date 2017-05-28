NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Reds wing in the clear

    2017-05-28 10:29

    Cape Town - Reds wing, Eto Nabuli has been issued with no further sanction by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee following a hearing under SANZAAR Judicial Rule 6.1.

    Nabuli was given a yellow card during his side's Super Rugby 40-26  loss to the Force at the weekend.

    The yellow card was the Nabuli's third offence after previously receiving yellow cards in round 4 and 5 of the tournament. 

    The SANZAAR Judicial Rules in Section 8 of the Tournament Manual state:

    6.1

    A Player who has received three yellow cards or three Warnings (or any combination thereof) arising from matches in the same Super Rugby Competition shall be required to appear before the Foul Play Review Committee appointed for the Match during which he last offended. At the same time as notification of the details of his hearing pursuant to Rule 4.1, the Player shall be sent copies of the Match Officials' Reports in relation to each incident and be advised that the purpose of the hearing before the Foul Play Review Committee is to consider the circumstances in which each yellow card and/or Warning was imposed and determine whether any further penalty should be imposed on him by reason of his persistent foul play, or the matter referred to a full hearing, pursuant to Rule 7.

    The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee of Nigel Hampton QC (Chairman), John Langford and Stefan Terblanche assessed the case.

    In his finding, Foul Play Review Committee Chairman Nigel Hampton QC ruled the following: 

    "The Foul Play Review Committee conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence on all 3 incidents, including video clips and referee reports." 

    "With respect to sanction the Foul Play Review Committee deemed that no further sanction was appropriate due to the fact that both the first and the second yellow card offences were for technical offences, with the third card relating to a minor foul play incident."

    "The Foul Play Review Committee cautioned the player as to his repeat offending, but felt no further sanction needed to be applied in such circumstances. The player is free to resume playing."

    All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.


