    Reds edge Rebels in Melbourne thriller

    2017-05-13 13:34

    Garrin Lambley - Sport24 Editor

    Cape Town - The Reds kept their Super Rugby playoff hopes alive with victory over the Rebels in Melbourne on Saturday.

    The Reds won 29-24 after leading 17-9 at half-time.

    The Reds scored five tries through centre Samu Kerevi (2), wing Eto Nabuli, hooker Stephen Moore and No 8 Scott Higginbotham. Flyhalf Quade Cooper added two conversions.

    The Rebels replied with tries by replacement back Will Miller and wing Marika Koroibete, as well as a conversion and four penalties by fullback Reece Hodge.

    The Reds picked up a full-house of five points for their victory and moved to second in the Australian Conference, three points behind the table-topping Brumbies, who have played one fewer match than the Reds.

    The Rebels picked up a single point for losing by seven or fewer points, but remaining bottom of the Australian Conference.

    In next weekend's Round 13 action, the Reds have a bye, while the Rebels travel to Sydney to play the Waratahs (Sunday, May 21 at 08:05 SA time).

    Teams:

    Rebels

    15 Reece Hodge, 14 Sefa Naivalu, 13 Tom English, 12 Mitch Inman, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Ben Volavola, 9 Ben Meehan, 8 Amanaki Mafi, 7 Colby Fainga’a (captain), 6 Hugh Sinclair, 5 Dominic Day, 4 Steve Cummins, 3 Laurie Weeks, 2 James Hanson, 1 Toby Smith 

    Substitutes: 16 Siliva Siliva, 17 Fereti Sa’aga, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Culum Retallick, 20 Sean McMahon, 21 Harrison Goddard, 22 Will Miller, 23 Jack Maddocks

    Reds

    15 Karmichael Hunt, 14 Campbell Magnay, 13 Samu Kerevi (captain), 12 Duncan Paia'aua, 11 Eto Nabuli, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 Nick Frisby, 8 Scott Higginbotham, 7 George Smith, 6 Hendrik Tui, 5 Lukhan Tui, 4 Rob Simmons, 3 Sam Talakai, 2 Stephen Moore, 1 Sef Fa'agase

    Substitutes: 16 Alex Mafi, 17 Kirwan Sanday, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Izack Rodda, 20 Adam Korczyk, 21 Moses Sorovi, 22 Hamish Stewart, 23 Izaia Perese

