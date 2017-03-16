NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Reds change 2 for the Lions clash

    2017-03-16 20:32

    Cape Town - Reds head coach Nick Stiles has named his side to play the Lions at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, making two changes to his starting line-up.

    In total there are three changes to the 23 which lost to the Crusaders last week.

    Hooker Andrew Ready has gained his first start of the season, coming into the number two jersey, with Stephen Moore shifting to the bench.

    Lock Kane Douglas also returns to the starting side after Izack Rodda was unable to train fully due to a head knock against the Crusaders.

    That change has also allowed Lukhan Tui to come into the matchday 23 for the first time this season as a reserve.

    Teams:

    Reds

    15 Karmichael Hunt, 14 Izaia Perese, 13 Samu Kerevi, 12 Duncan Paia’aua, 11 Eto Nabuli, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 Nick Frisby, 8 Scott Higginbotham, 7 George Smith, 6 Hendrik Tui, 5 Kane Douglas, 4 Rob Simmons, 3 Sam Talakai, 2 Andrew Ready, 1 James Slipper (captain)

    Substitutes:16 Stephen Moore, 17 Markus Vanzati, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Lukhan Tui, 20 Adam Korczyk, 21 James Tuttle, 22 Jake McIntyre, 23 Chris Kuridrani

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

    Substitutes: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Jaco van der Walt, 23 Harold Vorster

    Read More On:  reds super rugby rugby

    Fixtures

    17 March 2017
    • Crusaders v Blues, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Chiefs, AAMI Park 10:45
    • Bulls v Sunwolves, Loftus Versfeld 19:00
    18 March 2017
    • Hurricanes v Highlanders, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Waratahs v Brumbies, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Lions v Reds, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    • Sharks v Kings, Growthpoint Kings Park 19:30
    • Jaguares v Cheetahs, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 21:40
    24 March 2017
    • Crusaders v Force, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 10:45
    View complete fixtures

