Reds change 2 for the Lions clash

Cape Town - Reds head coach Nick Stiles has named his side to play the Lions at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, making two changes to his starting line-up.

In total there are three changes to the 23 which lost to the Crusaders last week.

Hooker Andrew Ready has gained his first start of the season, coming into the number two jersey, with Stephen Moore shifting to the bench.

Lock Kane Douglas also returns to the starting side after Izack Rodda was unable to train fully due to a head knock against the Crusaders.

That change has also allowed Lukhan Tui to come into the matchday 23 for the first time this season as a reserve.

Teams:

Reds

15 Karmichael Hunt, 14 Izaia Perese, 13 Samu Kerevi, 12 Duncan Paia’aua, 11 Eto Nabuli, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 Nick Frisby, 8 Scott Higginbotham, 7 George Smith, 6 Hendrik Tui, 5 Kane Douglas, 4 Rob Simmons, 3 Sam Talakai, 2 Andrew Ready, 1 James Slipper (captain)

Substitutes:16 Stephen Moore, 17 Markus Vanzati, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Lukhan Tui, 20 Adam Korczyk, 21 James Tuttle, 22 Jake McIntyre, 23 Chris Kuridrani



Lions



15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Jaco van der Walt, 23 Harold Vorster