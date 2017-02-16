Redelinghuys scoops top Lions award

Johannesburg - Lions strongman Julian Redelinghuys pipped all his new Springbok team-mates when he was named Player of the Year for 2016 at the Golden Lions Rugby Union’s awards evening at Carnival City Big Top Arena on Wednesday night.

Redelinghuys’ career was abruptly halted when he injured his neck in the Currie Cup semi-final in Bloemfontein last year, but this award is a fitting accolade for a brilliant season in which he gained a further six Test caps.

Lions captain Warren Whiteley was named Super Rugby Player of the Year, while newcomer Jacques Nel walked away with the Currie Cup Player of the Year accolade.

New Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx was named the Players’ Player of the Year and new Springbok centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg was voted the supporters Player of the Year.

Whiteley pipped Elton Jantjies who was elected Backline Player of the Year in Super Rugby, while Franco Mostert was the Forward of the Year in the same competition.

Nel’s understudies were winger Anthony Volmink, the Backline Player of the Currie Cup, while Ruan Ackermann was elected the Currie Cup Forward of the Year.

Golden Lions winners:

Golden Lions Forward Player of the Year

Ruan Ackermann

Golden Lions Backline Player of the Year

Anthony Volmink

Golden Lions Player of the Year

Jacques Nel

Lions Player of the year awards (Super Rugby):

Lions Super Rugby Forward Player of the Year

Franco Mostert

Lions Super Rugby Backline Player of the Year

Elton Jantjies

Lions Super Rugby Player of the Year

Warren Whiteley

Lions Rugby Company Player of the Year awards:

Supporters Player of the Year

Rohan Janse van Rensburg

Players Player of the Year

Malcolm Marx

Player of the Year

Julian Redelinghuys

