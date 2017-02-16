NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Redelinghuys scoops top Lions award

    2017-02-16 07:40

    Johannesburg - Lions strongman Julian Redelinghuys pipped all his new Springbok team-mates when he was named Player of the Year for 2016 at the Golden Lions Rugby Union’s awards evening at Carnival City Big Top Arena on Wednesday night.

    Redelinghuys’ career was abruptly halted when he injured his neck in the Currie Cup semi-final in Bloemfontein last year, but this award is a fitting accolade for a brilliant season in which he gained a further six Test caps.

    Lions captain Warren Whiteley was named Super Rugby Player of the Year, while newcomer Jacques Nel walked away with the Currie Cup Player of the Year accolade.

    New Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx was named the Players’ Player of the Year and new Springbok centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg was voted the supporters Player of the Year.

    Whiteley pipped Elton Jantjies who was elected Backline Player of the Year in Super Rugby, while Franco Mostert was the Forward of the Year in the same competition.

    Nel’s understudies were winger Anthony Volmink, the Backline Player of the Currie Cup, while Ruan Ackermann was elected the Currie Cup Forward of the Year.

    Golden Lions winners:

    Golden Lions Forward Player of the Year
    Ruan Ackermann

    Golden Lions Backline Player of the Year
    Anthony Volmink

    Golden Lions Player of the Year
    Jacques Nel

    Lions Player of the year awards (Super Rugby):

    Lions Super Rugby Forward Player of the Year
    Franco Mostert

    Lions Super Rugby Backline Player of the Year
    Elton Jantjies

    Lions Super Rugby Player of the Year
    Warren Whiteley

    Lions Rugby Company Player of the Year awards:

    Supporters Player of the Year
    Rohan Janse van Rensburg

    Players Player of the Year
    Malcolm Marx

    Player of the Year
    Julian Redelinghuys

