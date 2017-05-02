NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Rebels skipper ruled out with injury

    2017-05-02 12:52

    Cape Town - The Rebels' season has gone from bad to worse with the news that their captain Nic Stirzaker has been ruled out for three weeks with an ankle injury.

    Scrumhalf Stirzaker was excluded from the matchday 23 on the eve of the 44-3 humbling at the hands of the Southern Kings on Saturday, and the Melbourne-based side have now revealed that the 26-year-old will be sidelined for three weeks.

    "It's some sort of bone fragment in Nic's ankle that flared up so I think he's going to be out for three weeks," Rebels' general manager of football operations Baden Stephenson told AAP on Tuesday. 

    Meanwhile, according to AAP, back-up scrumhalf Mick Snowden is out for six weeks with a leg injury.

    This means that Ben Meehan is set to wear the number nine jersey while Harrison Goddard has been recalled from the Australian U-20 team.

    "Harrison played particularly well for our under-20s team and did the whole pre- season with us so we've called him back," Stephenson said.

    "It will probably be his chance to make a debut on Saturday.

    Stephenson has reflected on what can only be described as a horror season for the Reds in which they've only won one game while bemoaning his side's injury-proneness.

    "It has been relentless and we've had so many different types of injuries," added Stephenson.

    "We thought by mid-season we should be getting a fair few back but unfortunately as they come back we continue to lose more."

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Kings prop out for rest of season
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Passion and courage key for Sharks...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 10

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 05 May 2017
    • Hurricanes v Stormers, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Cheetahs v Highlanders, Toyota Stadium 19:00
    Saturday, 06 May 2017
    • Rebels v Lions, AAMI Park 07:00
    • Chiefs v Reds, Yarrow Stadium 09:35
    • Waratahs v Blues, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Sharks v Force, Growthpoint Kings Park 15:05
    • Bulls v Crusaders, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    • Jaguares v Sunwolves, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 12 May 2017
    • Blues v Cheetahs, Eden Park 09:35
    • Brumbies v Lions, GIO Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures


    Results

    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 10

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 10 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     