Rebels name 3 debutants for Sharks clash

Cape Town - The Melbourne Rebels have made five changes, including three debutants, for their Super Rugby clash against the Sharks at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday (kick-off 19:30).

Injury, suspension and an impending childbirth has forced Rebels head coach Tony McGahan to make changes to his pack, including uncapped Will Miller at flank, for the first of two games on South African soil.

Miller will become Rebel No 110, while hooker Siliva Siliva and back-rower Jake Schatz will make their first starts for the Rebels after Lopeti Timani (suspended), Dominic Day (injured) and Colby Fainga’a (impending childbirth) are unavailable.

The Rebels have named an unchanged backline, with captain Nic Stirzaker and Jack Debreczeni to continue their combination while Mitch Inman and Tom English remain in the centres and Reece Hodge at fullback.

McGahan has named two uncapped players on the bench, with Rebels U20s lock Esei Haangana and Hugh Sinclair included alongside James Hanson, Laurie Weeks, Tom Moloney, Mick Snowden, Jackson Garden-Bachop and Ben Volavola.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Philip van der Walt, 6 Tera Mtembu (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Beast Mtawarira



Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Ruan Botha, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23 Jeremy Ward

Rebels

15 Reece Hodge, 14 Sefa Naivalu, 13 Tom English, 12 Mitch Inman, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Jack Debreczeni, 9 Nic Stirzaker (captain), 8 Amanaki Mafi, 7 Will Miller, 6 Jake Schatz, 5 Culum Retallick, 4 Steve Cummins, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Siliva Siliva, 1 Fereti Sa’aga

Substitutes: 16 James Hanson, 17 Laurie Weeks, 18 Tom Moloney, 19 Esei Haangana, 20 Hugh Sinclair, 21 Mick Snowden, 22 Jackson Garden-Bachop, 23 Ben Volavola

