Rebels make 1 change for Highlanders

Rebels head coach Tony McGahan has made one change to his starting line-up for Friday's clash with the Highlanders in Dunedin.

Kick-off is at 08:35 SA time.

McGahan has recalled Mitch Inman to the starting line-up after a shoulder injury to Sefa Naivalu against the Waratahs has sidelined the wing.



Inman, who returned from injury last week via the reserves bench, has been named at outside centre which sees Tom English shifted to the wing to fill the vacancy left by Naivalu.



For a third consecutive game the Rebels have named an unchanged forward pack after hooker James Hanson and lock Culum Retallick were cleared after overcoming head knocks.



McGahan has named a 10-player extended bench with two to be omitted before kick-off.



Wallaby Lopeti Timani, who was a late withdrawal from last Friday’s game against the Waratahs with calf soreness, has been named on the extended bench.



Dominic Day has been included after overcoming a concussion which limited the Welsh international to just a minute in his Super Rugby debut last week.



Hooker Siliva Siliva and scrumhalf Mick Snowden could be set for their first appearances of the season after being named on the reserves bench, along with uncapped Rebels U20 captain Esei Haangana.



The Rebels travel to New Zealand for the final time this season and to Dunedin for just the second time in the club’s history.



“I’ve been pleased with the progress we have made over the last two weeks however our contribution at the backend of these games has resulted in losses so we need to make sure that we apply those lessons and playout the full 80 minutes - starting this weekend,” said McGahan.

Teams:

Highlanders



15 Ben Smith (captain), 14 Tevita Li, 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Richard Buckman, 11 Patrick Osborne, 10 Marty Banks, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Luke Whitelock, 7 Dillon Hunt, 6 Gareth Evans, 5 Tom Franklin, 4 Joe Wheeler, 3 Siate Tokolahi, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Aki Seiuli

Substitutes: 16 Greg Pleasants-Tate, 17 Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18 Siosuia Halanukonuka, 19 Elliot Dixon, 20 Tupou Sopoaga, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Fletcher Smith, 23 Matt Faddes

Rebels



15 Jack Debreczeni, 14 Tom English, 13 Mitch Inman, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Jackson Garden-Bachop, 9 Nic Stirzaker (captain), 8 Amanaki Mafi, 7 Colby Fainga’a, 6 Jordy Reid, 5 Steve Cummins, 4 Culum Retallick, 3 Laurie Weeks, 2 James Hanson, 1 Fereti Sa’aga

Substitutes (two to be omitted): 16 Siliva Siliva, 17 Tom Moloney, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Dominic Day, 20 Lopeti Timani, 21 Jake Schatz, 22 Esei Haangana, 23 Mick Snowden, 24 Sione Tuipulotu, 25 Ben Volavola