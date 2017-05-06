NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Rebels 'just not good enough' for Lions

    2017-05-06 20:45

    Cape Town - Rebels head coach Tony McGahan admitted his side were no match for the Lions after Saturday's heavy home defeat.

    Even when not at their best the Lions ran away with a 47-10 victory and scoring seven tries in the process, as the Rebels lacked the accuracy in key areas to prevent defeat.

    Amanaki Mafi, the Rebels number eight, stood head and shoulders above the rest of his team-mates but aside from his efforts Saturday's loss was grim viewing for the few fans who attended AAMI Park.

    The Rebels have won just one game all season, a shock upset of the Australian Conference leaders the Brumbies.

    "We tried really hard but we're just not good enough; it's pretty simple," McGahan told AAP.

    "I thought we competed hard and our effort kept us in the game but if you looked at the elements of the game - catch, pass, fundamentals, they were far better and that really showed.

    "That's the game and we're not good enough to be there at this point in time."

    Next up for the Rebels is a home game against the Reds in Melbourne, who also suffered a tough defeat in Round 11 away to the Chiefs.

