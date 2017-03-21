Quade Cooper suspended for three weeks
2017-03-21 11:43
Cape Town - Reds and Wallabies flyhalf Quade Cooper has been suspended for three weeks following his red card against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Cooper was sent off in the 47th minute of the clash - the Lions went on to win 44-14 - after his high tackle on Lions centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg.
The SANZAR Judicial Committee on Tuesday confirmed that Cooper would miss the next three rounds of Super Rugby actions.
They said the following in a statement:
"Having conducted a
detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and
additional evidence, including from the Player and submissions from his legal
representative, Mark Martin QC, the Judicial Committee accepted the guilty plea
of the Player under Law 10.4(e) Dangerous tackling of an Opponent.
"With respect to sanction the Judicial Committee deemed the act of foul
play merited a mid range entry point of 6 weeks. However, taking into account
mitigating factors including the Player's admission of guilt, his remorse and
the fact that the Player had a good disciplinary record having not come under
notice since 2012, the Judicial Committee reduced the suspension to 3
weeks.
"The Player is therefore suspended for 3 weeks, up to and including
Saturday 8 April 2017."