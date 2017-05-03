NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Potgieter starts for Bulls, Serfontein returns

    2017-05-03 12:30

    Pretoria - Super Rugby winner, Jacques Potgieter, is back in the Bulls starting line-up to play the Crusaders at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

    Potgieter started in the opening two matches of the season before he picked up an injury and returned off the bench in the last two of the season. He replaces Jannes Kirsten at flank, with the latter moving to the replacement bench.

    Jan Serfontein, who was rested last week, is also named on the bench.

    Bulls coach Nollis Marais said the team enters the contest with a lot of self-belief.

    "Rugby is not only played on the field, but in the minds of teams as well. We lacked some belief when results did not reflect our effort earlier in the season, but that is not an issue any more. The last two wins confirmed that we can indeed compete against anyone," Marais said.

    "I have always said that the team is better than the results showed and the last two wins started to show that. We have a massive hurdle to overcome on Saturday though, as the Crusaders have been setting a number of benchmarks to other teams this year. They remain a classy side and despite not having Sam Whitelock and Kieran Read available for this match, remains one of the top teams in the competition."

    Bulls captain Adriaan Strauss said the energy of playing a world class opponent will be high, as will be the opportunity to face them at Loftus Versfeld.

    "We have certainly had some classics here against the Crusaders. We do have the ability to bring out the best in each other and these are the type of games you want to be involved in. We know what is at stake and everyone is very keen to deliver a performance that we all can be proud of. We enjoyed the bye last weekend, but now it is time to go out there and deliver the goods."

    Teams:

    Bulls

    15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Piet van Zyl, 8 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Jacques Potgieter, 6 Nick de Jager, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Adriaan Strauss (captain), 1 Pierre Schoeman

    Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Jannes Kirsten, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Francois Brummer, 23 Jan Serfontein

    Crusaders

    TBA

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Stormers a very good side, ‘Canes...
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Stormers seek balance in loose trio
    Have Stormers switched to home...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 05 May 2017
    • Hurricanes v Stormers, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Cheetahs v Highlanders, Toyota Stadium 19:00
    Saturday, 06 May 2017
    • Rebels v Lions, AAMI Park 07:00
    • Chiefs v Reds, Yarrow Stadium 09:35
    • Waratahs v Blues, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Sharks v Force, Growthpoint Kings Park 15:05
    • Bulls v Crusaders, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    • Jaguares v Sunwolves, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 12 May 2017
    • Blues v Cheetahs, Eden Park 09:35
    • Brumbies v Lions, GIO Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures


    Results

    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 10

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 10 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     