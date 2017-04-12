Peyper to ref Stormers v Lions derby

Cape Town - Jaco Peyper will referee Saturday’s South African Super Rugby derby between the Stormers and Lions at Newlands (17:15 kick-off).

Super Rugby referees: Round 8

Peyper will be assisted by AJ Jacobs and Cwengile Jadezweni, with Shaun Veldsman the television match official (TMO).

The game between the Cheetahs and Chiefs in Bloemfontein (15:05) will be refereed by Jaco van Heerden.

Van Heerden will be assisted by Marius van der Westhuizen and Lourens van der Merwe, with Johan Greeff on TMO duty.

Saturday’s late game between the Bulls and Jaguares in Pretoria will be refereed by New Zealand’s Ben O'Keeffe.

O'Keeffe will be assisted by Australia’s Angus Gardner and South Africa’s Egon Seconds, with Willie Vos calling the shots from above.

Saturday’s early game between the Reds and Chiefs in Brisbane (07:05 SA time) will be refereed by South Africa’s Quinton Immelman.

Immelman will be assisted by compatriot Rasta Rasivhenge and Australia’s Damon Murphy, with another Aussie, Damien Mitchelmore, in the TMO booth.



