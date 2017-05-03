Perenara leads ‘Canes against Stormers

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    2017-05-03

    Cape Town - Scrumhalf TJ Perenara returns as captain and Callum Gibbins at openside flank for the Hurricanes’ Super Rugby match against the Stormers win Wellington on Friday (kick-off 09:35 SA time).
     
    Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has made just two changes to the side that started against the Brumbies a fortnight ago.
     
    Perenara, who was on the bench before the team's second bye round, switches places with Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, and reclaims the captaincy from Brad Shields.

    Shields led the side for the first time during the 56-21 win over the Brumbies.
     
    Gibbins comes back into the starting side for Blade Thomson, whose season appears over following a dislocated shoulder in Napier, meaning Ardie Savea shifts back to No 8 for the fourth time this season.

    The reshuffle in the loose forwards means Reed Prinsep comes back into the match-day 23.
     
    Teams:

    Hurricanes

    15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Cory Jane, 13 Vince Aso, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Julian Savea, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara (captain), 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Callum Gibbins, 6 Brad Shields, 5 Vaea Fifita, 4 Mark Abbott, 3 Jeffery To'omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Ben May

    Substitutes: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Chris Eves, 18 Mike Kainga, 19 James Blackwell, 20 Reed Prinsep, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Otere Black, 23 Ben Lam

    Stormers

    15 SP Marais, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Shaun Treeby, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Siya Kolisi (captain), 6 Kobus van Dyk, 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Jan de Klerk, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ali Vermaak

    Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Oli Kebble, 19 JD Schickerling, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Dan Kriel, 23 Bjorn Basson

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
