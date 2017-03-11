NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Out of sorts Lions beaten by Jaguares

    2017-03-11 23:26

    Cape Town - The Lions, missing a number of their star players, were soundly defeated in their Vodacom Super Rugby clash against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

    As it happened: Jaguares v Lions

    The Jaguares won 36-24 after leading 21-7 at half-time.

    The Jaguares scored four tries by fullback Joaquín Tuculet, wing Ramiro Moyano, centre Jerónimo de la Fuente and flyhalf Nicolás Sánchez.

    Sanchez was also on target with two conversions and four penalties for a personal haul of 21 points.

    The Lions replied with four tries of their own by No 8 Warren Whiteley (2), replacement prop Jacques van Rooyen and replacement hooker Malcolm Marx.

    Rookies flyhalf Shaun Reynolds added a conversion, as did fullback Jaco van der Walt.

    The Jaguares picked up four points for their victory and moved to second in the Africa Conference 2, swapping positions with the Lions who left empty-handed and slipped to third.

    In next weekend's Round 4 action, the Jaguares welcome the Cheetahs to Buenos Aires (Saturday, March 18 at 21:40 SA time), while the Lions host the Reds at Ellis Park (Saturday, March 18 at 17:15).

    Teams:

    Jaguares

    15 Joaquín Tuculet, 14 Ramiro Moyano, 13 Matías Orlando, 12 Jerónimo de la Fuente, 11 Santiago Cordero, 10 Nicolás Sánchez, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Leonardo Senatore, 7 Tomás Lezana, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Matías Alemanno, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Felipe Arregui, 2 Agustín Creevy (captain), 1 Santiago García Botta

    Substitutes:16 Julián Montoya, 17 Lucas Noguera Paz, 18 Cristian Bartoloni, 19 Marcos Kremer, 20 Javier Ortega Desio, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Juan Martín Hernández, 23 Matías Moroni

    Lions

    15 Jaco van der Walt, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Jacques Nel, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Dylan Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Jaco Kriel, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Andries Coetzee, 23 Sylvian Mahuza

