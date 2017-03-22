Obi trades in Bulls for Cheetahs

Cape Town - Nigerian-born wing Luther Obi has left the Bulls and joined the Cheetahs.

The Bulls confirmed on Wednesday that the 23-year-old had left the union for "another opportunity", but we didn't have to wait long to find out what that opportunity was with the Cheetahs confirming the signing on their website.

Obi was a member of the SA U-20 side that did battle at the 2013 IRB Junior World Championships, scoring four tries in five appearances at that competition.

He joined the Bulls from the Kings in 2015, but a combination of injury and competition for places has seen his game time limited in Pretoria.

He will be available immediately for the Cheetahs, who have won two of their four Super Rugby matches this season.

The Cheetahs take on the Sharks in Bloemfontein this Saturday.