New Zealand move possible for Folau

Cape Town - A Waratahs star since he crossed codes in 2012, Israel Folau admits playing Super Rugby in New Zealand is a possibility down the line.

Folau and Silver Ferns netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last October, with the couple now weighing up where to base themselves moving forward.

The Wallaby's contract with the ARU and the Waratahs runs until 2018, although whether the ARU after that deal expires would allow Folau to play in New Zealand and still represent Australia remains to be seen.

"I think it would be really difficult to try manoeuvre and do things like that. At this stage I haven't looked into it but it is something that maybe down the track I can discuss with someone," Folau told Newstalk ZB.

"I wouldn't shut it out but every individual player has to weigh up their on-field and off-field things that they've got to look after."

Tutaia would be unable to represent New Zealand if she was based in Australia due an eligibility ruling which requires players to be based in the country.

And Folau admits that where each of the athletes decides to continue their career is something to be discussed.

"We haven't discussed it as yet but that time will come round - we're going to have to sit down and talk deeply about how things are going to look."