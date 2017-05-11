New-look Highlanders head for Loftus

Cape Town - Highlanders head coach Tony Brown has made six changes to his starting XV for Saturday's clash with the Bulls in Pretoria.

Kick-off is at 15:05.

A training session injury to Luke Whitelock has forced another reshuffle to the Highlanders loose forward trio.

Having lost Liam Squire last week, Brown has named versatile loose forward Gareth Evans at No 8 while Elliot Dixon takes Squire's position at blindside flank.

Loosehead prop Aki Seiuli earns a start alongside hooker Ash Dixon in the front row and Alex Ainley takes Joe Wheeler's place at lock.

Dixon will captain the side in his first start of the season. Liam Coltman takes a well-earned break and Greg Pleasants-Tate and Jackson Hemopo will be looking to get their first run-on of their three week tour from the bench.

Richard Buckman returns from injury to take his place in the midfield, while utility back Teihorangi Walden will make his impact off the bench.

Teams:

Bulls

TBA

Highlanders

15 Matt Faddes, 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Richard Buckman, 11 Patrick Osborne, 10 Marty Banks, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Gareth Evans, 7 Dillon Hunt, 6 Elliot Dixon, 5 Tom Franklin, 5 Alex Ainley, 4 Siosuia Halanukonuka, 2 Ash Dixon (captain), 1 Aki Seiuli

Substitutes: 16 Greg Pleasants-Tate, 17 Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18 Siate Tokolahi, 19 Joe Wheeler, 20 Jackson Hemopo, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Fletcher Smith, 23 Teihorangi Walden