Nanai-Williams picked Chiefs over Blues

Cape Town - Chiefs utility back Tim Nanai-Williams has revealed that he was seriously considering an offer to join the Blues before opting to return to the Chiefs.

Nanai-Williams, who is back with the Chiefs after a two-year stint with the Ricoh Rams in Japan, admitted that he came close to joining his cousin, All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams, at the Blues.

"It was pretty close really but at the end of the day my loyalties are here and my family was already based down here so the decision became easy for me to come back to Hamilton," he told the West Australian newspaper.

The Samoa international, who has represented the Chiefs in 77 Super Rugby matches, said the chance of playing in 100 games for the Hamilton-based franchise is one of his main goals.

After playing in pre-season friendlies and the Chiefs' Brisbane Tens-winning side, the 27-year-old admitted that he found it difficult to adapt the Super Rugby environment.

"In Japan those guys are fit and the games are really quick, so it's just the physicality coming back here," added Nanai-Williams.

"I had to run into some props at training just to get used to being smacked around."