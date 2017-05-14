Naholo to face hearing after Loftus red card

Cape Town - Highlanders wing Waisake Naholo will appear before a SANZAAR disciplinary hearing after being red carded during his side’s 17-10 Super Rugby win over the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday.

Naholo is alleged to have contravened Law 10.4(e) - Dangerous tackling of an opponent.

The case is to be considered in the first instance by the SANZAAR foul play review committee which will take place via video-conference at 09:00 on Monday.

All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the foul play review committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the player appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the foul play review committee.

