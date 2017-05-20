Mvovo stars as Sharks down Sunwolves

Cape Town - A hat-trick by fullback Lwazi Mvovo has helped the Sharks see off the Sunwolves 38-17 in a Super Rugby encounter in Singapore.

As it happened: Sunwolves v Sharks

Mvovo scored a try in the first half and followed it up with two further scores in the final ten minutes of the match to help the visitors to a six try to two victory.

A brace from Sibusiso Nkosi and a further try from Ruan Botha as well as four conversions rounded out the scoring for the visitors.

The Sunwolves scored two converted tries through Takeshi Hino and Shuhei Matsuhashi while Yu Tamura added two conversions and Jumpei Ogura, a penalty.

Next week the Sunwolves await the Cheetahs while the Sharks are up against the Stormers in Durban.

Scores



Sunwolves 17

Tries: Takeshi Hino, Shuhei Matsuhashi

Conversions:

Penalty: Jumpei Ogura

Sharks 38

Tries: Lwazi Mvovo (3), Ruan Botha, Sibusiso Nkosi (2)

Conversions: Garth April (3), Benhard Janse van Rensburg

Teams

Sunwolves



15 Kotaro Matsushima, 14 Shota Emi, 13 Ryohei Yamanaka, 12 Harumichi Tatekawa (captain), 11 Kenki Fukuoka, 10 Yu Tamura, 9 Fumiaki Tanaka, 8 Willem Britz, 7 Shuhei Matsuhashi, 6 Yoshitaka Tokunaga, 5 Noahiro Kotaki, 4 Sam Wykes, 3 Yasuo Yamaji, 2 Shota Horie, 1 Keita Inagaki



Substitutes: 16 Takeshi Hino, 17 Masataka Mikami, 18 Takuma Asahara, 19 Hitoshi Ono, 20 Rahboni Warren Vosayaco, 21 Keisuka Uchidam 22 Jumpei Ogura, 23 Yasutaka Sasakura

Sharks

15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Johan Deysel, 11 S’busiso Nkosi, 10 Garth April, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8. Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit



Substitutes: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Tendai Mtawarira, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Etienne Oosthuizen, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Rowan Gouws, 22 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23 S’bura Sithole



