NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Mvovo enjoying the mentor role

    2017-01-16 11:24
    Post a comment

    Durban - There's an exciting mix of experience and exuberance of youth in the Sharks camp ahead of another tough Super Rugby campaign, which starts next month.

    There are some new players keen to impress and secure a playing spot in the side while on the other side of the coin are the names that have been around the block with the Durban franchise for the past few seasons and more.

    One of the senior players is flying wing Lwazi Mvovo, who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the mix.

    A crowd favourite for his burst of speed and ability to pounce on any mistakes from the opposition, Mvovo is a fine example to the rest of his team-mates, putting the Sharks first and giving his best for what lies ahead.

    “It’s great to be back and building up a sweat again on the field,” he said in Durban last week.

    “That first game of the campaign is always important as we want to get off to a great start and get things moving.

    “Playing away against the Reds in Australia first up will be a challenge but we will be ready to meet it head on, sticking to our gameplan and the style of rugby we play best.”

    Mvovo added that the new players had slotted into the system well and were learning the Sharks culture.

    “I am seen as a senior player now and find I am sharing and advising the new boys as they settle into the system.

    “I enjoyed that when I first broke into the set-up and it’s exciting to see their passion and enthusiasm,” he said.

    “They never stop learning and I continue to learn from them as well. It’s a healthy system to work in.”

    As far as his Springbok aspirations are concerned, Mvovo was in no doubt that for now, the Sharks come first.

    “Now I must take care of ‘home’ and that is here, with the Sharks.

    “The Springboks only come into the picture mid-year and I am not even thinking of that right now,” the experienced winger said.

    “At the moment, it’s about wanting to win and keeping the youngsters hungry for what lies ahead.”

    One of those youngsters is former Western Province flank Jacques Vermeulen, who has made the move up the coast this season. A product of Paarl Gym school, he saw out a three-year contract at Newlands before arriving in Durban.

    “It was a difficult decision but I felt the need to move in order to create better opportunities for me to get game time,” the 21-year-old former Baby Bok said.

    “It’s been easy to adapt and everyone has been welcoming.

    “I am young and feel I have made the right move, although I will have to work to get a place in the team or even on the bench with the Sharks.”

    Able to play on the flank and at No. 8, Vermeulen is recognised as a hard grafter who takes the game to the opposition. He played against the Sharks in the Currie Cup last season and was one of the Province standouts among the forwards.

    “There are some tremendous loosies here at the Sharks but I will put my skills on the table and see what I can bring to their gameplan.

    “Running rugby is important to me and with coach Robert du Preez having a strong emphasis on that style of play and encouraging players to follow their natural game, I am confident I will be pulling on a Sharks jersey soon,” said Vermeulen.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Key changes for Stormers in 2017
    New Zealand move possible for Folau
    Brown linked with Connacht role
    Umaga welcomes new tackle directives

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    23 February 2017
    • Rebels v Blues, AAMI Park 10:45
    24 February 2017
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Reds v Sharks, Suncorp Stadium 11:00
    25 February 2017
    • Sunwolves v Hurricanes, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium 06:15
    • Crusaders v Brumbies, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Waratahs v Force, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Cheetahs v Lions, Toyota Stadium 15:05
    • Kings v Jaguares, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:15
    • Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town 19:30
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    “Sport24’s Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the Super Rugby final between the Hurricanes and Lions.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Jake White will leave his job as Montpellier coach next year. Where would you like to see the former Springbok coach, coach next?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     