NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Mtembu returns after nightmare injury run

    2017-02-23 13:57

    Brisbane - Tera Mtembu is back in the Sharks line-up, starting their opening Super Rugby match of the season and he’s raring to go after a tough two years where his career has been curtailed by a series of injuries.

    He previously captained the side in the 2014 Currie Cup campaign and on Friday will be Pat Lambie’s vice-captain.

    "It’s a great honour to be playing for our team again after a bad run of injuries over the last two years," he said from the Brisbane hotel where the Sharks await their clash with the Reds on Friday (kick-off is at 11:00 SA time).

    "Being back after all this time away makes me appreciate being fit. When you’re outside, you understand how blessed you are to have this opportunity to do what you love. I’m really excited about playing again and hopefully I’ll take that chance with both hands."

    Casting his eye to the opposition, to the Reds’ loose-forward trio and the return of experienced campaigner George Smith, Mtembu admits that the Sharks have a tough task on their hands.

    "The Reds recruited well for this year, bringing in not only George Smith but also Scott Higginbotham, both of them seasoned campaigners," said Mtembu.

    "But our focus isn’t so much on individuals, we know what we want to achieve and we’re just excited to be back on the park."

    Although he has enjoyed leadership roles in the past, Mtembu admitted that being awarded the vice-captaincy for this match was an unexpected decision.

    "It came as a surprise to me," he said.

    "My main goal was just to get fit again, try stay injury free and play to the best of my ability. I will try help Pat (Lambie) as much as I can, although everyone is a leader in his own position."

    He explained that a lot of the team’s focus has been on scrum dominance, and although it’s an area they have worked hard on leading into this match, it’s not something they have pinpointed for this match specifically.

    "It will be our goal for every game, going forward. In saying that, the Australian teams are very street-wise, they’re smart, but we’ll be looking to focus on getting right what we’ve worked hard on leading into the competition. We would like to get a good start," Mtembu said.

    Reflecting on Lwazi Mvovo reaching 100 caps, Mtembu admitted that he was thrilled for his team-mate.

    "I am very chuffed for Lwazi, playing 100 times on the wing is a huge milestone. He’s played consistently for the Sharks which is an amazing achievement. He has a big influence on the team, as well as on me personally but I don’t think he realises what influence he has and energy he brings to the team. I’m very excited for him."

    Teams:

    Reds

    15 Karmichael Hunt, 14 Chris Kuridrani, 13 Samu Kerevi, 12 Duncan Paia’aua, 11 Eto Nabuli, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 Nick Frisby, 8 Scott Higginbotham, 7 George Smith, 6 Adam Korczyk, 5 Kane Douglas, 4 Rob Simmons, 3 Sam Talakai, 2 Stephen Moore, 1 James Slipper (captain)

    Substitutes: 16 Andrew Ready, 17 Markus Vanzati, 18 Sef Fa’agase, 19 Izack Rodda, 20 Hendrik Tui, 21 James Tuttle, 22 Jake McIntyre, 23 Izaia Perese

    Sharks

    15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Pat Lambie (captain), 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

    Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Clement Poitrenaud

    WATCH: TERA MTEMBU TAKES OVER SHARKS' SNAPCHAT ACCOUNT

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Davids looks to halfbacks to spark...
    Viljoen makes Super Rugby debut for...
    WRAP: Super Rugby
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    24 February 2017
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Reds v Sharks, Suncorp Stadium 11:00
    25 February 2017
    • Sunwolves v Hurricanes, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium 06:15
    • Crusaders v Brumbies, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Waratahs v Force, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Cheetahs v Lions, Toyota Stadium 15:05
    • Kings v Jaguares, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:15
    • Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town 19:30
    02 March 2017
    • Force v Reds, nib Stadium 12:30
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    “Sport24’s Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the Super Rugby final between the Hurricanes and Lions.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the six South African teams will progress furthest in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     