NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Mitchell: Super Rugby approaching 'common sense'

    2017-09-21 18:56

    Pretoria - Bulls coach John Mitchell believes that SANZAAR has taken a step in the right direction by going back to 15 teams and three Conferences in Super Rugby from next year. 

    After two years of an 18-team tournament in 2016 and 2017, the Cheetahs, Kings and Western Force were ditched from the competition for 2018. 

    The Jaguares will join the four South African teams in the SA Conference while the Sunwolves will serve as the fifth team in the Australia Conference. 

    The New Zealand Conference is made up of the five Kiwi teams. 

    For Mitchell, who is in the process of trying to rebuild the Bulls, the change for 2018 is positive. 

    "It's getting closer to common sense," he said of Super Rugby after naming his Blue Bulls side for Saturday's Currie Cup clash against the Sharks.  

    But the former All Black coach also believed there were a number of challenges still facing the tournament. 

    "We probably spread the game too quickly and if you look at the northern hemisphere, the best players are generally playing all the time so people will pay money for value," he said.

    "We've fallen into the trap of our best players not always playing in front of our audiences, so how can they expect value?

    "We've got some challenges commercially to make sure that out best players are playing in front of our crowds when we do present our teams."

    The Bulls have a bye in week one of Super Rugby and their first match will be on February 24 when they host the Hurricanes at Loftus.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    SANZAAR urges SA teams to play...
    Lomax joins Highlanders a year early
    Stormers v Jaguares to open 2018...
    Lions start Super Rugby 2018 with...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Results

    05 August 2017
    29 July 2017
    22 July 2017
    21 July 2017
    15 July 2017
    14 July 2017
    08 July 2017
    07 July 2017
    01 July 2017
    30 June 2017
    09 June 2017
    03 June 2017
    02 June 2017
    28 May 2017
    27 May 2017
    26 May 2017
    21 May 2017
    20 May 2017
    19 May 2017
    13 May 2017
    12 May 2017
    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2017 Super Rugby final between the Lions and Crusaders.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    The 2017 Super Rugby tournament has reached its quarter-final stage. When all is said and done, who emerges victorious?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     