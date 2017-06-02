NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    McKellar named new Brumbies coach

    2017-06-02 06:50

    Sydney - Assistant coach Dan McKellar will replace Stephen Larkham as head coach of the Brumbies for the 2018 Super Rugby season, the club said on Friday.

    McKellar, 40, has been at the Canberra-based club since 2013 and takes over from former Wallabies flyhalf Larkham, who is leaving at the end of this season to take up a full-time assistant coaching role with the national team.

    "I feel honoured and privileged to be taking over as head coach of this fantastic club," McKellar said.

    "I am looking forward to helping shape the future of the Brumbies, on and off the field."

    Brumbies CEO Michael Thomson said the appointment was part of a long-term strategic approach.

    "By promoting from within, we are ensuring continuity amongst our coaching staff and in Dan we have appointed a coach who is well versed in the traditions and heritage of Brumbies rugby," Thomson said.

    The Brumbies are Australia's most successful franchise with Super Rugby title victories in 2001 and 2004 along with four runner-up finishes.

