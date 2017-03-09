NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    McDuling to start for Waratahs

    2017-03-09 19:37

    Cape Town - David McDuling will start in the second row for the Waratahs in Saturday's clash against the Sharks in Durban, with Will Skelton to remain sidelined.
     
    Skelton continues to experience discomfort with a hamstring injury, paving the way for McDuling to get a start against his former team-mates when he runs out at Kings Park. 
     
    Waratahs head coach Daryl Gibson is excited to offer McDuling the opportunity to step up into the role. 
      
    “We are excited for David who has earned the chance to start after his performance as a finisher in recent weeks," said Gibson.

    "It is a great opportunity for him to go up against his old team."
     
    McDuling is pleased to return home to Sydney to play with the Waratahs this season, and is looking forward to running out against his former team-mates.
     
    "They (the Sharks) will be confident after winning that game last week against the Brumbies on tour. It’s their first home game so they will be looking to put on a good show for their fans,” he said. 
     
    "I always look forward to playing, especially with my ties to Durban and the Sharks it does make it a little bit special. 
     
    "Everyone enjoys playing against people they know, which is the same in the Australian derbies – you want to get one up over your mates. 
     
    "“For me it is another great opportunity to pull on a Waratahs jersey, play at a great stadium against a great team."
     
    Wallaby scrumhalf Nick Phipps returns to the Waratahs run-on side after he was forced to miss round two with an ankle injury. 

    Teams:

    Waratahs

    15 Andrew Kellaway, 14 Reece Robinson, 13 Israel Folau, 12 Irae Simone, 11 Rob Horne, 10 Bryce Hegarty, 9 Nick Phipps, 8 Michael Wells, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Jack Dempsey, 5 David McDuling, 4 Dean Mumm, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tolu Latu, 1 Tom Robertson 

    Substitutes: 16 Hugh Roach, 17 Paddy Ryan, 18 David Lolohea, 19 Senio Toleafoa, 20 Maclean Jones, 21 Matt Lucas, 22 David Horwitz, 23 Cameron Clark

    Sharks

    15 Clement Poitrenaud, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Pat Lambie (captain), 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira
     
    Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Curwin Bosch

