Massive upset as Kings down Sharks

Port Elizabeth - The Kings won a confrontational South African derby 35-32
against the Sharks at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
It was a pulsating end to end encounter that went right down
to the wire and saw plenty of off-the-ball scuffles.
A last-gasp try from substitute Pieter-Steyn De Wet was the
perfect ending to a blockbuster Super Rugby clash and the script could not have
been written any better.
The Kings certainly made a statement here as they went into
the match as underdogs but ended up coming out on top against more fancied
opponents.
The Sharks, meanwhile, will be disappointed to come away
with no points and coach Robert du Preez will no doubt be livid to lose to
their rivals.
The Kings started the brighter of the two sides, taking the
game to their more fancied opponents. After Coenie Oosthuizen was found guilty
of straying offside, Lionel Cronje slotted the penalty to give the home side an
early 3-0 lead.
In the fifth minute, the Kings extended their lead with a
try. From their lineout, Cronje’s pinpoint cross-field kick found Alshaun Bock,
who was brought in as a late replacement for Wandile Mjekevu at number 14.
The Sharks narrowed the deficit to five when Patrick Lambie
kicked a penalty from straight in front of the poles.
The Sharks began to dominate the possession and territorial
stakes getting themselves more and more into the game. Lambie reduced the
deficit to just two when he kicked his second penalty.
The Sharks won a penalty five metres out from the Kings’
try-line. But instead of taking the three points like they usually do, they put
the ball into touch for a five-metre lineout.
From the lineout the Kings did
well to stop the maul. However, they allowed Daniel du Preez to stretch over
from the resulting ruck. It was too easy in fairness. Lambie converted to give
the Sharks a 13-8 lead after 25 minutes.
Cronje made it a two point game when he executed a wonderful
drop goal from just inside the Sharks’ half.
Garth April, on as a substitute for Lambie who was
substituted for a suspected concussion after being involved in a collision with
his own teammate Rhyno Smith, then kicked a long-distance penalty to extend the
Sharks lead to 16-11.
But then the Kings took the lead just before the interval
with a great team try. Bock made the break and offloaded for Cronje, who scored
under the posts. Rhyno Smith was yellow-carded for a high tackle as he
attempted to stop Cronje. The sides went into the break at 18-16 to the Kings.
The Kings started the second half with a bang. After just 30
seconds after the break, Louis Schreuder made an excellent line break and set
Bock on his way who showed real pace and determination to get to the try-line
first. Cronje added the extras to make it 25-16.
Kings’ prop Ross Geldenhuys was then yellow-carded for
repeated infringements at the breakdown area. April kicked three points from
the resulting penalty to narrow the deficit to six.
The Sharks then took the lead. After pushing the Kings off
their own scrum, they launched a successful counter-attack passing the ball
through the hands out on to the right wing where Lwazi Mvovo showed his
finishing skills cutting inside to bash over.
April made a good conversion from
out on the touchline to give his side a one point lead making the score 26-25
after 60 minutes.
The sides then traded penalties as the Sharks retained their
one point lead. April then extended the lead to four with a penalty to make the
score 32-28.
But the Kings had the last laugh. From a five-metre lineout
they took the ball through numerous phases. De Wet provided the extra man on
the outside and dotted down as the Kings exposed the Sharks out wide.
Cronje
added the extras to make it 35-32 and that’s how this thrilling encounter
ended.
Scorers:
Kings:
Tries: Bock 2, Cronje, De Wet
Cons: Cronje 3
Pens: Cronje 2
Drop Goal: Cronje
Sharks:
Tries: D Du Preez, Mvovo
Cons: Lambie, April
Pens: Lambie 2, April 4
Yellow Card: Smith
Teams:
Kings
15 Masixole Banda, 14 Wandile Mjekevu, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Luzuko Vulindlu, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Lionel Cronje (captain), 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Andisa Ntsila, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Irne Herbst, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Martin Bezuidenhout, 1 Schalk van der Merwe
Substitutes: 16 Kurt Haupt/Tango Balekile, 17 Chris Heiberg 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Lubabalo Mtyanda, 20 Stefaan Willemse, 21 Johan Steyn, 22 Nicolaas Hanekom, 23 Pieter-Steyn de Wet
Sharks
15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Patrick Lambie (captain), 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira
Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Garth April, 23 S’busiso Nkosi