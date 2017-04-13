Marais starts at flyhalf for Cheetahs

Cape Town - Cheetahs coach Franco Smith has named his team for Saturday’s Super Rugby clash against the Chiefs in Bloemfontein.



Smith made a few changes to the team that went down 53-10 to the Stormers at Newlands earlier this month.



Up front, props Ox Nche and Johan Coetzee move from the bench to the starting line-up, with Charles Marais and Tom Botha dropping down to the reserves.

Carl Wegner and Francois Uys swap places, with Wegner starting at lock and Uys on the bench.



In the backline, Niel Marais starts at flyhalf in place of Fred Zeilinga, who moves to the bench. Marais had started at inside centre against the Stormers.



Nico Lee moves from wing to inside centre as Sergeal Petersen is fit again to start on the wing.



Saturday’s clash is scheduled for 15:05 (SA time).



Teams:



Cheetahs



15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 Nico Lee, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Niel Marais, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Carl Wegner, 4 Armandt Koster, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Ox Nche



Substitutes: 16 Elandre Huggett, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Francois Uys, 20 Niell Jordaan, 21 Junior Pokomela/Luther Obi, 22 Tian Meyer, 23 Fred Zeilinga



Chiefs



15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Toni Pulu, 13 Sam McNicol, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 James Lowe, 10 Aaron Cruden (co-captain), 9 Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8 Michael Leitch, 7 Sam Cane (co-captain), 6 Mitchell Brown, 5 Brodie Retallick, 4 Taleni Seu, 3 Atu Moli, 2 Brayden Mitchell, 1 Kane Hames

Substitutes: 16 Hika Elliot, 17 Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, 18 Sefo Kautai, 19 Dominic Bird, 20 Liam Messam, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Alex Nankivell, 23 Shaun Stevenson