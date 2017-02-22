NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Marais set to start at fullback for Stormers

    2017-02-22 10:49

    Cape Town - Indications are that SP Marais will start at fullback for the Stormers in their Super Rugby opener against the Bulls, with Cheslin Kolbe on the wing.

    Marais impressed at No 15 for the Stormers in their 57-40 pre-season win over the Lions earlier this month, and according to Netwerk24, he could run out in that position against the Bulls at Newlands on Saturday.

    This would see Cheslin Kolbe, the Stormers' regular fullback in 2016, play on the wing.

    The other wing position would be a contest between Dillyn Leyds, Bjorn Basson and Seabelo Senatla.

    Marais, 27, joined the Stormers in the off-season from the Bulls.

    He grew up in the Cape but has been a journeyman in his rugby career.

    The former Paarl Boys' High School learner played junior rugby for Boland before heading to the Potchefstroom-based Leopards.

    In 2011 he moved to the Eastern Province Kings, also playing for the Southern Kings in their first Super Rugby season in 2013.

    He moved to the Sharks later that year, plying his trade in Durban for two seasons before returning to the Kings at the end of 2015.

    However, due to the Kings’ dire financial situation, he was one of the players left without a contract before last year’s Super Rugby competition.

    The Bulls then handed Marais a lifeline by offering him a short-term deal.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Reds starts for Cooper, Smith, Moore
    Mvovo reaches ton for Sharks against...
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Krige backs Stormers captaincy...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    23 February 2017
    • Rebels v Blues, AAMI Park 10:45
    24 February 2017
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Reds v Sharks, Suncorp Stadium 11:00
    25 February 2017
    • Sunwolves v Hurricanes, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium 06:15
    • Crusaders v Brumbies, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Waratahs v Force, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Cheetahs v Lions, Toyota Stadium 15:05
    • Kings v Jaguares, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:15
    • Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town 19:30
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    “Sport24’s Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the Super Rugby final between the Hurricanes and Lions.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the six South African teams will progress furthest in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     