Marais set to start at fullback for Stormers

Cape Town - Indications are that SP Marais will start at fullback for the Stormers in their Super Rugby opener against the Bulls, with Cheslin Kolbe on the wing.

Marais impressed at No 15 for the Stormers in their 57-40 pre-season win over the Lions earlier this month, and according to Netwerk24, he could run out in that position against the Bulls at Newlands on Saturday.

This would see Cheslin Kolbe, the Stormers' regular fullback in 2016, play on the wing.

The other wing position would be a contest between Dillyn Leyds, Bjorn Basson and Seabelo Senatla.

Marais, 27, joined the Stormers in the off-season from the Bulls.

He grew up in the Cape but has been a journeyman in his rugby career.

The former Paarl Boys' High School learner played junior rugby for Boland before heading to the Potchefstroom-based Leopards.

In 2011 he moved to the Eastern Province Kings, also playing for the Southern Kings in their first Super Rugby season in 2013.

He moved to the Sharks later that year, plying his trade in Durban for two seasons before returning to the Kings at the end of 2015.

However, due to the Kings’ dire financial situation, he was one of the players left without a contract before last year’s Super Rugby competition.

The Bulls then handed Marais a lifeline by offering him a short-term deal.

